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Clif Brown's avatar
Clif Brown
6h

It's great to see things changing and the activism involved but it sure is a long haul to get people educated on something that should have had them out in the street years ago. My observation on the street is that the majority of Americans are still self-absorbed. We are such a consumer society that it is easy to enjoy the goodies and say, "just leave me alone". Ignoring what the US does in the world is a unique American luxury since nothing can touch us militarily here in the US. We pay for the world's biggest pain-infliction machine, our military, while suffering none ourselves.

The big exception, 9/11, did not wake people up as it should have, it only caused blood lust while at the same time opening the door to our government putting us all in a database. GWB obligingly misinterpreted 9/11 as "they hate our freedom" and not that the world has some objections to what our empire does around the world.

So back to pointless war with Iran. Trump was so concerned about the Iranian leadership attacking Iranians but now shows he doesn't care how many Iranians die with US attacks. He is back in a corner with gas prices rising and no possibility of defeating Iran. And in this war for Israel, Israel sits back and watches as we pound Iran for it. How can Americans be apathetic to this outrage?

Three months to go to November when after two horrible years we get to tell Trump what we think of him by voting. He would like to make voting as difficult as possible but from a moral perspective, every adult American should get to the polls come hell or high water.

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X K's avatar
X K
4h

Coupla quick items... Nice to see the pics with the placards, in particular the one "End Israeli GENOCIDE!" In line with the advice to be clear, direct, and economical in what we have to say or write, I suggest another sign: "End Israel!" Period. Or exclamation point.

Odious Congressman Jared Golden accepting over $1 million from Israel? "Democrats do be like that sometimes, in fact most of the time." Indeed. You may have heard of Mass. Rep. Seth Moulton challenging longtime Mass. Sen. Ed Markey, essentially saying it's time for "new Democratic leadership."

Took me attending two of his campaign events to smoke him out, just to see what this new leadership would look like. Turns out not any different from what there has been (essentially new "has-beens"). Over those two events:

1) I asked him about the $46,000 he accepted from AIPAC last year. To his credit, he promptly said he returned that.

2) I asked him about the obscene $1+ trillion in so-called "defense spending" which included billions going to Israel while infrastructure in this country rates no better than "D+" in many categories, including schools. His immediate response was "of course we have to support Israel" and then quickly pivoted to what he thought was a righteous and well-informed dissection of Pentagon waste, citing the A-10 Warthog ground attack aircraft as a multi-billion dollar boondoggle. In reality the A-10 is one of the few examples of a Pentagon program that actually performed to specification and within budget, an instance of "worth it" if such terminology can be applied to weapons of war.

What Moulton should have been describing is the F-35 Lightning II, so rife with design and technological faults that it's operationally available only 20% of the time and has proven so costly to operate and maintain that the Air Force has decided to cut short its expected service life (so they can apply the "savings" to the next generation turkey). You'd think that a Marine captain with deployments to Iraq would know the difference. Then again, the engines for the F-35 are made in his district.

3) I asked him two questions in one breath - in cleverly worded fashion not to mention "Israel" explicitly, how his knowledge of the Nakba would shape his decisions should he become senator, and where he stood on the $1 trillion now going to the Pentagon. He replied by saying "let me take your second question first," and proceeded to say "first, I want to see our troops get paid," and then calculatedly proceeded to blather on - of course the troops' paycheck thing is a lot of baloney - and then we he figured it was safe to move on to the next questioner, ended his discourse there and figured he could defuse the Nakba bomb by not addressing the matter at all, which is what he did.

By the way, Markey voted "No" on the $1+ trillion fleecing of the American taxpayer.

It's really a hoot to watch t.v. ads for Moulton touting him as Progressive Democrat (not sure if that's with a small or capital "p", but does it really matter?). Plus ça change, plus la même chose, n'est-ce pas? Mon Dieu!

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