Our monthly statewide coalition protest today coincided with the Maine Democrats holding their nominating conference also in Bangor about 10 blocks away. So, after a half hour in West Market Square downtown,

we hiked up to the convention center, arriving just in time for the delegates heading out from having chosen Troy Jackson as their candidate to beat Susan Collins.

I estimate every tenth person of the hundreds who passed me said Thank you or otherwise appreciated our messages. There were a lot of honks and waves while we were marching along, too.

I had thought the day might be a bust when the driver of the first big pickup truck that passed us yelled “Bomb Eye-ran” as Mark and I parked in front of our odious congressman’s Bangor office.

Jared Golden has accepted over $1 million from the Israel lobby while “representing” Maine’s 2nd District; he is now a lame duck to who will go on to some cushy job serving Zionists in another fashion. Democrats do be like that sometimes, in fact most of the time. May Jackson prove to be the exception.

Some of us gathered for lunch and by chance met up with mental chiropractor Daniel Maté, a surprising coincidence since we had just been discussing his brother Aaron’s new book Their Blood, Our Bullets: The Hidden Story of the US–Russia War for Ukraine. Mary Beth, a social worker, noted that their father Dr. Gabor Maté has been a big influence for her due to his seminal work on trauma. Daniel: “Oh, yeah, he’s the gateway drug.”

I was already an admirer of Daniel’s work on a satirical video with Katie Halper early in the Gaza genocide, Biden & Netanyahu React To ICJ: 'Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now (Genocide Remix).’ Now I’m following his Bad Hasbara: Most Moral Podcast show, and it was an unexpected treat to meet him. Even if he did describe us as “stalwart” which I’m guessing is code for “old” LOL.

You meet the nicest people doing this kind of work.

Join us in Lubec next weekend if you can!

Link to Instagram post with more details