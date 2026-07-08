Biggest funeral in history is how Khamenei’s ceremonial sendoff is being described. The U.S.-Israel planned a decapitation strike (that also took out a toddler, his granddaughter) that would destroy Iranian morale and unity. But guess what happened instead?

As reported in USA Today, 47 said about Iran (which his administration had just resumed bombing):

I don’t want to deal with them. They’re scum.

They’re sick people.

They’re led by sick people.

As far as I’m concerned, it’s just a waste of time dealing with them.

Meanwhile “the West” was showed its talent for cooperation in Turkiye for a NATO summit. Instead of pulling together on the burning issue who’s gonna pay to have Ukraine continue bleeding Russia for us, the NATO summit splintered with the splinterer-in-chief lashing out:

Spain is a wasted cause. We don't want to do any trade business with Spain anymore. By the way, I'd like to cut it off. Spain is a terrible partner in NATO. They don't participate, they don't pay. I don't want anything to do with Spain.