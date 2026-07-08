NATO Summit Discord
While Iranian martyr's funeral brings together millions
Biggest funeral in history is how Khamenei’s ceremonial sendoff is being described. The U.S.-Israel planned a decapitation strike (that also took out a toddler, his granddaughter) that would destroy Iranian morale and unity. But guess what happened instead?
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As reported in USA Today, 47 said about Iran (which his administration had just resumed bombing):
I don’t want to deal with them. They’re scum.
They’re sick people.
They’re led by sick people.
As far as I’m concerned, it’s just a waste of time dealing with them.
Meanwhile “the West” was showed its talent for cooperation in Turkiye for a NATO summit. Instead of pulling together on the burning issue who’s gonna pay to have Ukraine continue bleeding Russia for us, the NATO summit splintered with the splinterer-in-chief lashing out:
Spain is a wasted cause. We don't want to do any trade business with Spain anymore. By the way, I'd like to cut it off. Spain is a terrible partner in NATO. They don't participate, they don't pay. I don't want anything to do with Spain.
In response, the office of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said it was treating Trump’s statements as business as usual, adding that bilateral relations benefited both countries.
Spanish Health Minister Monica Garcia was more blunt. “We are a sovereign, democratic country that defends multilateralism and peace,” she said on X. “What’s terrible is confusing diplomacy with bullying.”
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