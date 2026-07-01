Screenshot depicting Gaza from Iran’s Explosive Media video “ Picture tomorrow with Zionism gone ”

This animated video and soundtrack is for us, the Western audience.

Will we understand every one of the multiple references to our culture, Islamic culture, and Zionist culture? Probably not.

Maybe I should make a bingo card with squares to mark when you spot “assassinated Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh”, “ghosts of Epstein Island little girls”, and “Bring Our War $$ Home argument”. I’ll have to watch it a few more times to do it justice.