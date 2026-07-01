Lisa’s Substack

Lisa’s Substack

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lynn bradbury's avatar
lynn bradbury
12h

absolutely love it…and all their others. envisioning the better world of justice

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Ariel Ky's avatar
Ariel Ky
13h

Well done critique of Trump and Netanyahu and Zionism. The world WOULD be a better, more peaceful place without Zionism.

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