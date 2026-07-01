New Lego Video: Imagine
In order to reach a better world, we need to be able to picture it
This animated video and soundtrack is for us, the Western audience.
Will we understand every one of the multiple references to our culture, Islamic culture, and Zionist culture? Probably not.
Maybe I should make a bingo card with squares to mark when you spot “assassinated Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh”, “ghosts of Epstein Island little girls”, and “Bring Our War $$ Home argument”. I’ll have to watch it a few more times to do it justice.
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absolutely love it…and all their others. envisioning the better world of justice
Well done critique of Trump and Netanyahu and Zionism. The world WOULD be a better, more peaceful place without Zionism.