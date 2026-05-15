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Denise's avatar
Denise
May 15

Very interesting the U.S. education system leaves out this bit of important history. Especially since it is working Americans who fund all of Israel. We deserve to know and understand the true history. Too many lies and omissions. Thank you.

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DEREK HANDS's avatar
DEREK HANDS
May 15

This 78 year wrong must be righted.

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