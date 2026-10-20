Lisa’s Substack

Lisa’s Substack

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DBB's avatar
DBB
6d

What would Jesus NOT do

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DawnieR's avatar
DawnieR
6d

They are NOT Christian!!

Just because one SAYS that they are Christian, does NOT make it so.

The WORDS need to MATCH the ACTIONS.

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