It’s a toss up what to write about about this morning. Continuing distress over ongoing genocide of starving Palestinians in Gaza and pogroms in the West Bank? Fascistic automatic enrollment bank accounts for my grandchildren and yours courtesy of 47? Forced stakeholder creation giving each grandchild a share of X stock which cannot be sold or traded?

Ok, I modified this photo of a campaign sign to reference the latest pay-to-play scandal involving Susan Collins: Lockheed Martin campaign contributions in exchange for key Senate votes.

Closer to home, blatant corruption by my state’s longest serving senator?

I’m going to go with the Christianizing of the U.S. military machine which bodes ill for all of us.

Under the euphemistic headline of yesterday’s Pentagon press release, “Engineering Squadrons Fortify Pacific Airfields, Advance Agile Combat Employment,” is the following lead:

Air Force civil engineers recently completed a deployment to Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, to revitalize historic runways and infrastructure abandoned after World War II on the neighboring island of Tinian, Northern Mariana Islands, helping prepare the Pacific theater for future operational requirements.

Translation: the U.S. empire is modernizing its WW2 Pacific outposts to prepare for war against China. (What could go wrong?)

Ominous, but predictable.

Pesky environmental conditions like more frequent extreme storms plus the difficulty of digging in coral reefs killed by climate change spice things up with a bit of unremarked irony:

Shortly after arriving in the theater earlier this year, the unified squadron sheltered in place as two Category 5 typhoons battered the Mariana Islands. Once the storms cleared, the team pivoted to recovery operations before resuming construction under unforgiving geological and logistical constraints. “First, the ground here isn’t standard dirt — it’s near-solid coral and limestone,” said Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Steven Bond..

But then things get weird.

Throughout the storm recovery and construction, the 192nd Wing Chaplain Corps deployed religious support teams to support airmen on the ground. The first team, consisting of Air Force Chaplain (Maj.) Robert Hunter and Air Force Master Sgt. Stephen Scull, 192nd Religious Affairs noncommissioned officer in charge, coordinated more than 500 pounds of essential gear and requested supplies to Tinian. The second rotation, consisting of Air Force Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Matthew Incorvaia and Air Force Staff Sgt. Wleed Muhmmad, 192nd Religious Affairs airman, assembled and distributed 48 morale care packages across the island.

Emphasis above is mine.

Religious support teams for construction crews out of Virginia, Florida, and Montana? Which religion? (As if I didn’t know the Pentagon’s preferred flavor: evangelical pro-Zionist Christian.) I can only assume that Sgt. Muhmmad is Christian if he is a Pentagon-approved Religious Affairs airman.

Because I thought maybe I was losing my mind I did a little more digging and found a link to this gem from last summer. It’s well done and it took me a minute to realize that it is satire.

To be funny satire must be grounded in truth, and here’s the truth:

Ideology is key when you’re conducting a war for empire. Apparently only those brainwashed by Christian homeschooling and mega-church proselytizing need apply to the new U.S. military. With Hegseth flouting Crusades symbolism while launching new disastrous wars for Israel, a lot of young people have their doubts about joining up. Or even staying in.

Hegseth’s self-described Jerusalem Cross tattoo (Source: CNN )

Christianity has long been drafted into service to support capitalism. Islam, not so much. Currently I’m reading the late Iranian clerical leader Khomeini discussing the astonishing concept that Muslim leaders are prohibited from accumulating wealth. (If you can think of some “Muslim” leaders who have ignored this guidance, you can probably guess how Khomeini describes them.)

The Bible tells us that Jesus drove out money changers from the temple in Jerusalem. Also that he told wealthy merchants that following the 10 commandments was not enough. To enter the kingdom of heaven they would need to sell what they had and give the money to the poor.

Which Jesus is the U.S. Army serving?