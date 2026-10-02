Lisa’s Substack

Lisa’s Substack

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Regis Tremblay's avatar
Regis Tremblay
Oct 2

Lisa, BOOM! Another good one. IMO, the UN is dead. If there is a "new world order" that rises from the ashes, whatever follows it will NOT be in the dustbin of history with the USofAssholes, but on sacred ground somewhere else.

I don't like to speculate, but Israel will also cease to exist. Come to think of it, when Palestine is restored and the Zionist vermin are driven out, that might be a good place to build a real United Nations. Talk about "SACRED GROUND!"

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Ellen Barfield's avatar
Ellen Barfield
Oct 3

Of course the UN is hopeless. But please remember how it was constructed, and by whom. The winners of WW2 set it up, and they have permanent membership on the Security Council where war is considered. Of course they won't stop war in general-too much money to be made, and too valuable a tool for world domination. The UN does the best it can with ZERO ability to stop war, to "save succeeding generations from the scourge of war", high flung words of the UN preamble to the contrary notwithstanding.

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