Leaders of the “future of warfare” initiative at Quantico yesterday (Photo by Sean Parnell/X)

The irony is apparently lost on Hegseth, but it’s hard to miss the implications of putting war profiteers in charge of policy as the Pentagon chases the fever dream of fully automated destruction. Do these three men look capable of defending life as we know it? Palmer Luckey is Peter Thiel’s partner, Newt Gingrich is a has-been GOP legislator who dodged the draft, and the elongated muskrat may be the least attractive (in a moral sense) person on the planet.

Technofascists don’t appear to care about how the rest of us perceive them, but would you agree that the above line up is the best the U.S. has to offer??

Meanwhile, Iran is winning on the diplomatic front, the military front, the economic front, and the optics front. They’ve been so successful since the U.S. and Israel unilaterally attacked them earlier this year that it now appears 47 is scared to reactivate hostilities until the midterm elections are behind him.

Here’s Iran’s latest demonstration of what AI might actually be good for:

Couldn’t watch it without tearing up for the beautiful children killed by the Zionists? Join the crowd.

I particularly like the subtle way the video calls out countries that failed to walk out with the children of Iran and Palestine by foregrounding the countries whose delegates did the right thing. Some of the audio is lifted directly from the General Assembly speech by Netanyahu, especially the repeated motif, “Order in the hall, please!” “Order in the hall, please!”

The old order where most of the world was cowed by Zionist threats is coming unraveled right before our eyes. I’ve seen reports that one of the Israeli delegates went around making a list of who had walked out. Will the UN as dominated by Zionists even continue to exist for much longer? I’m not betting on it. Either it truly represents the interests of all the people of the world by stopping genocides or preventing another world war, or it might as well be consigned to the dust bin of history.