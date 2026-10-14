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Rebel Nun
Oct 14

I’m going to buy Intermezzo right now. Thank you for the notice! And for promoting the sainted (like you) Laura!

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Rebel Nun
Oct 14

I got “Conversations with Friends” instead. Work my way through Sally’s life. I loved “Beautiful World, Where Are You”.

Like you, I’m encouraging everyone to buy her books, today if possible. It will send a message as well as help make up for lost sales income. The msm is now full of nasty- toned reports of FABER’s refusal to sell her books, an act of cowardice, instead of reporting Sally’s courage and sacrifice and her initiative in the process.

However, I suggest that we buy the books new, from a locally-owned retailer if possible, or from an independent online site like bookshop.org or powells.com. If that is financially difficult, I suggest borrowing from your local library; if they don’t have all of them, request that they order whatever they don’t. There is usually a formal process for doing so, and both borrowing and ordering creates statistics within the library system that supports the author and encourages further purchases. Buying used, remaindered, or overrun books from the online warehouse-type sites might not be helpful in any way.

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