Sally Rooney was already one of my favorite authors when I learned a few months back that the Irish writer supports the genocide prevention group Palestine Action. Don’t we all? But how many of us pay a steep price.

The proscribed group that repeatedly damaged Israeli weapons manufacturing sites has inspired hundreds of arrests in the UK for the crime of holding a sign that reads: I OPPOSE GENOCIDE - I SUPPORT PALESTINE ACTION.

Some of the 3,000+ people who have been arrested in Britain for holding a sign with words that Zionists object to as "support for terrorism.”

Rooney just announced that she and her publisher agreed to suspend selling her books in Orwell’s Britain lest they be charged with the crime of “supporting terrorists.” She will also no longer collect royalties from such sales, a decision that comes at considerable financial cost.

Her decision signals the depths to which freedom of speech has sunk under Britain’s rule by Zionists.

Of course Rooney can still sell her books and earn royalties in the Republic of Ireland where she lives, in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and elsewhere. She’s sold millions of copies of some of her titles, and had a successful Hulu series made from Normal People. All her novels explore the oddities of human relations with their endemic issues of class and power. My personal favorite is Intermezzo, set in the world of chess, where the term means a sudden deviation from the unfolding of an expected pattern. It forces an opponent to step off the path they were planning to travel in order to respond.

How will brain dead politicians in London respond to Rooney’s latest move? If they stay true to form it will be by doubling down on their historic error. Rooney reportedly canceled a trip to London due to fear she’d be arrested and tried for “supporting terrorism.” They don’t deserve her.

Maybe support her by buying some of her books? Or ask your local library to purchase them.

One thing I know for sure — I’m looking forward to what my favorite UK satirist Laura of Normal Island News has to say about it.