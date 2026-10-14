Sally Rooney was already one of my favorite authors when I learned a few months back that the Irish writer supports the genocide prevention group Palestine Action. Don’t we all? But how many of us pay a steep price.
The proscribed group that repeatedly damaged Israeli weapons manufacturing sites has inspired hundreds of arrests in the UK for the crime of holding a sign that reads: I OPPOSE GENOCIDE - I SUPPORT PALESTINE ACTION.
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Rooney just announced that she and her publisher agreed to suspend selling her books in Orwell’s Britain lest they be charged with the crime of “supporting terrorists.” She will also no longer collect royalties from such sales, a decision that comes at considerable financial cost.
Her decision signals the depths to which freedom of speech has sunk under Britain’s rule by Zionists.
Of course Rooney can still sell her books and earn royalties in the Republic of Ireland where she lives, in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and elsewhere. She’s sold millions of copies of some of her titles, and had a successful Hulu series made from Normal People. All her novels explore the oddities of human relations with their endemic issues of class and power. My personal favorite is Intermezzo, set in the world of chess, where the term means a sudden deviation from the unfolding of an expected pattern. It forces an opponent to step off the path they were planning to travel in order to respond.
How will brain dead politicians in London respond to Rooney’s latest move? If they stay true to form it will be by doubling down on their historic error. Rooney reportedly canceled a trip to London due to fear she’d be arrested and tried for “supporting terrorism.” They don’t deserve her.
Maybe support her by buying some of her books? Or ask your local library to purchase them.
One thing I know for sure — I’m looking forward to what my favorite UK satirist Laura of Normal Island News has to say about it.
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I’m going to buy Intermezzo right now. Thank you for the notice! And for promoting the sainted (like you) Laura!
I got “Conversations with Friends” instead. Work my way through Sally’s life. I loved “Beautiful World, Where Are You”.
Like you, I’m encouraging everyone to buy her books, today if possible. It will send a message as well as help make up for lost sales income. The msm is now full of nasty- toned reports of FABER’s refusal to sell her books, an act of cowardice, instead of reporting Sally’s courage and sacrifice and her initiative in the process.
However, I suggest that we buy the books new, from a locally-owned retailer if possible, or from an independent online site like bookshop.org or powells.com. If that is financially difficult, I suggest borrowing from your local library; if they don’t have all of them, request that they order whatever they don’t. There is usually a formal process for doing so, and both borrowing and ordering creates statistics within the library system that supports the author and encourages further purchases. Buying used, remaindered, or overrun books from the online warehouse-type sites might not be helpful in any way.