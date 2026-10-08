Carnations symbolize Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar’s autobiographical novel The Thorn and the Carnation

Iran’s innovative use of Lego visual building blocks combined with nuanced storytelling to produce sophisticated propaganda has the hasbara boys green with envy. So, to commemorate October 7, 2023 followed by three years of genocide, they released their own Lego video. I’ll break down its claims in a moment, but you really have to see it yourself to appreciate how bad it is.

Lies are the fuel Zionism runs on, and this video illustrates that about as well as anything I’ve seen.

Lie #1

1,200 deaths are attributable to Palestinian resistance groups including Hamas

Lie #2

“Israel’s objective: stop Hamas from invading Israeli homes again”

Gaza Riviera plan video posted February 26, 2025

Lie #3

“Despite it’s overwhelming firepower, Israel issued millions of evacuation warnings.”

It did, but then the Israeli military routinely bombed locations where evacuees had been directed to go. For example:

On 13 October [2023], an airstrike occurred after an evacuation directive from Israel, urging more than a million residents from northern Gaza to move to the southern part of the territory. The airstrike killed 70 people, mostly women and children, and injured 200.. On 10 September 2025, at least 13 people, including local television journalist Mohammad Alaa Al-Sawalhi, were killed while complying with orders to leave Gaza City, according to local health authorities.

Lie #4

“[Israel] facilitated the movement of food, water, and medicine for Gazans”

April 3, 2026 article from the Medecins sans Frontieres (MSF) aka Doctors Without Borders website

Lie # 5

“Hamas must disarm” in order for there to be peace.

Unsurprisingly, Iran’s Explosive Media clapped back with a Lego video showcasing its mastery of the genre which it posted to twitter with the text:

History didn’t begin on October 7!



Years of crimes. Years of plunder. Years of captivity.

All done by Israel. Operation Al Aqsa Flood brought the dream of Palestine back to life,

and exposed you to the world for what you are...



Free Palestine

Some notes for the hasbarists: Explosive Media uses music and images but not words so their video has no language barriers. Yours uses the nasal twang of a U.S. English-speaker. I can only guess that your target audience was the university students who protested the genocide in Gaza, because the video starts with their banner crumbling and later moves to a classroom where they look disappointed as a professor teaches them (in English) that the definition of genocide includes “intent to annihilate.”

You should probably try to scrub the internet of quotes like these which exist in abundance and fly in the face of your genocide denial.

On October 9 2023, Israeli minister of defense Yoav Gallant said:

I have ordered a complete siege on the Gaza Strip. There will be no electricity, no food, no fuel. Everything is closed. We are fighting human animals and we are acting accordingly.

Minister of Education Yoav Kisch said of Gazans:

Those are animals, they have no right to exist. I am not debating the way it will happen, but they need to be exterminated.

Hasbarists, you might also take note of Explosive Media’s use of archival photographs to underpin the Lego rendition of some events. Yours just look…made up.

I’ll give Torah Jews the last word here.