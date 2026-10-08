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Elizabeth Olbert's avatar
Elizabeth Olbert
Oct 8

Holy hell. Is that for real? With the saccharine English over-voice and everything? "Pathetic" is putting it kindly!

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Ariel Ky's avatar
Ariel Ky
Oct 8Edited

Thank you for taking the trouble to refute the lies in that video. Yes, Iranians remain the masters of this genre. And I've never seen an Iranian video yet that was riddled with lies like this Israeli one. And that Trump Gaza video should be used as damning evidence for prosecution of enabling mass murder for his own personal gain. Really, if I read about this in a book, I would think it was an incredibly poorly written plot.

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