Here’s what I saw when I tried to access “War and Climate Change,” a UNAC webinar I participated in at the invitation of Global Women United Against NATO.

On the heels of news that YouTube has memory-holed the account of the United National Antiwar Coalition (more commonly known as UNAC), I share my interview this week with Dan Yaseen’s Speaking Truth to Empire radio show in Fresno, California.

Maybe listen soon before the Zionist censorship bots find it?

0:00 -28:24

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The interview is also uploaded on SoundCloud here.

If you’re concerned about the repression of dissenting opinions as the U.S. pursues full spectrum dominance, here’s a petition you can sign demanding that UNAC’s archive be reinstated.