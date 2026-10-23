On the heels of news that YouTube has memory-holed the account of the United National Antiwar Coalition (more commonly known as UNAC), I share my interview this week with Dan Yaseen’s Speaking Truth to Empire radio show in Fresno, California.
Maybe listen soon before the Zionist censorship bots find it?
The interview is also uploaded on SoundCloud here.
If you’re concerned about the repression of dissenting opinions as the U.S. pursues full spectrum dominance, here’s a petition you can sign demanding that UNAC’s archive be reinstated.
Dear Friends and members of UNAC,
YouTube has deleted UNAC’s channel, deleted our content and our subscribers. Years of interviews and webinars are gone. We have appealed and the appeal was denied. We have initiated the petition in the link below that will be sent to YouTube, the FCC and the media. Before we make the petition live, we would like to get initial signatures from organizations and well-known individuals in the movement.
Please see the petition here: https://unac.notowar.net/we-demand-the-return-of-unacs-youtube-channel/. Let us know if we can add your group as an initial signer.
In Solidarity,
The UNAC Administrative Committee
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