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Lisa Savage
2hEdited

He’s a Democrat but aside from that I like Troy Jackson. He has a voting record in the Maine legislature of standing for the right things and, anecdotally, a millennial I know who was working on his campaign for governor told me, “Troy is the only candidate besides you, Lisa, that sounds the same on camera as he does off camera.”

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X K
11h

[Permit my re-running of my comment on Caitlin's site.]

“Today in dystopia the EU has authorized the criminal prosecution of anyone who shares videos from RT online…”

RT was part of the programming of LinkTV which was carried by DirecTV, the satellite carrier I use. For awhile, Chris Hedges found a home there, I think after he left the Real News because of some pressure from its owner, can't recall the details. He said he could understand RT wishing to have programming critical of the US, but he had complete content and editorial control, no pressure or interference whatsoever from the Russian government to paint this country in a bad light, the likes of Chris Hedges (they had a couple of other “reality-based” programs as well) did all the necessary painting. Then LinkTV got yanked from the channel lineup because of Ukraine, a situation brought about by this country baiting Putin with expansion of NATO. Gotta love the irony, huh?

“The longer we wait for revolution, the more weapons they’ll have in place to stop us.”

Since it was determined at birth that I have a condition called chronic, unremitting naïveté – possibly fatal if precautions aren’t taken – I have always thought that the task of humankind was to make advances in the conditions of life – reduction in the burden of disease, elimination of poverty, decent universal education, trivialities like that – this was kinda the natural drive of human beings in order for the species to survive. Instead I find that nearly all energies nowadays have to be exerted at least to stop, if not necessarily reverse, what Churchill warned about in his “So Much Owed to So Few” speech, that “if we fail [in standing up to Hitler], then the whole world … including all that we have known and cared for, will sink into the abyss of a new Dark Age made more sinister, and perhaps more protracted, by the lights of perverted science.”

“Aux armes, citoyens! Formez vos bataillons! Marchons, marchons!”

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