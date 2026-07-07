This could be the most important post ever by Australian blogger Catilin Johnstone. I’m reposting it because I’m supporting my husband through surgery today (hurry up and wait) and because I think everyone would benefit from reading it — twice. Especially her last sentence.

Today In Dystopia

Caitlin Johnstone

Jul 06, 2026

Reading by Tim Foley:

Today in dystopia Americans are becoming increasingly outraged by the ubiquitousness of Flock’s AI-assisted surveillance cameras throughout US cities. Flock officers getting caught in lies and viral video footage of police abusing their access to the technology have contributed to the outcry, with public vandalism of the cameras taking place with increasing frequency in public spaces.

Today in dystopia the German government is moving to ban workers from calling in sick by phone in order to boost the economy by reducing the amount of sick leave being taken by corporate employees. New regulations would require a certified in-person doctor’s visit on the very first day of sick leave. They’re just coming right out and saying that the public exists to serve the corporations now.

Today in dystopia we’re starting to see videos of quadrupedal robots firing guns with accuracy and minimal recoil. I know we’ve been calling these things “robot dogs” this whole time, but it is a bit of a misnomer when we’ve known from the beginning they were only ever intended as an all-terrain carrying system for autonomous weapons to suppress revolutions.

Today in dystopia YouTube is warning British content creators that proposed UK laws will result in decreased visibility of their videos on the platform, as the new rules would require the amplification of authorized narrative managers like the BBC above independent voices who may not regurgitate the official narratives of the empire.

Today in dystopia the entire western power structure is aggressively pushing the agenda to restrict children’s access to online pornography and social media platforms, which sounds fine until you realize that these laws are unenforceable without massive expansions in the government’s ability to track the internet use of everyone regardless of age. A major age verification law recently passed a House vote in the United States, despite resistance from online rights advocates and watchdog groups.

Today in dystopia the EU has authorized the criminal prosecution of anyone who shares videos from RT online due to sanctions placed on Russia following the invasion of Ukraine. European private citizens can now wind up doing actual jail time if they share RT videos on their own personal website under this new development.

Today in dystopia the president of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola is deploying a rarely used procedure in an effort to force through a controversial authoritarian internet surveillance law called Chat Control which has already been voted down by EU lawmakers. Metsola even cut off the microphone of a German MEP who attempted to argue against the move. Critics of Chat Control say the proposed laws, though ostensibly designed to curb distribution of child sexual abuse material online, would lead to the indiscriminate scanning of virtually all types of electronic communications throughout Europe.

Today in dystopia Australian “eSafety commissioner” Julie Inman is saying she wants the authority to prevent favored users from receiving large numbers of angry comments on social media, formally requesting a “notification power” which would enable her to demand that social media platforms suspend accounts who are contributing to “an avalanche of online hate” for an Australian deemed worthy of protection. Australian government officials and other high-profile public figures frequently find themselves “ratioed” by hostile comments from Australians who disagree with them; Inman’s proposal would conveniently bring an end to this type of public square accountability.

Today in dystopia activists have constructed an open-sourced website called Israel Exposed — War Crimes Archive to house video footage of Israeli atrocities in Gaza, because they know there’s going to be an ongoing effort to permanently erase the footage from every corner of the internet.

Today in dystopia top Israeli ministers have been openly and explicitly admitting to the premeditated elimination of entire Shia villages in Lebanon, but the entire western political/media establishment refuses to call it ethnic cleansing. This is because western politicians are empire managers, and western news broadcasters are propagandists.

Today in dystopia the governments are getting more and more secretive while forcing the public to become more and more transparent as our rulers construct a panopticon of surveillance systems all around us and develop robot armies to murder us if we ever try to turn against them. They are doing this while rapidly eroding our freedom of speech and rapidly shrinking our ability to find unauthorized information online, and while continuing their murderous atrocities around the globe to ensure the continuation of their planetary domination.

The longer we wait for revolution, the more weapons they’ll have in place to stop us.