Good news! Resistance to U.S. military presence is spreading across the globe.

I remember learning that the Pentagon had 800+ bases in other countries and having two initial thoughts. First thought: recognizing a violent, rapacious empire when you live at its center can be difficult as corporate media will conceal the truth. Second thought: this is not sustainable.

With Iran’s successful defense a turning point, local populations who despise and resent the presence of military bases with their rapes and deadly pollution can make an additional claim: hosting U.S. bases invites retaliatory strikes. Don’t miss this well-researched article about resistance to U.S. military around the globe:

Notice that word “growing” in that headline, indicating that resistance to U.S. bases abroad is nothing new.

Parallel with the resistance of local populations is the growing resistance within the ranks of enlisted military. Here’s Mike Prysner with a podcast discussing “Inside the Conscientious Objector Surge.”

Prysner was a co-director of the documentary Earth’s Greatest Enemy (along with his partner Abby Martin of the Empire Files) and is currently executive director of the Center on Conscience and War.

What turns soldiers like Prysner and his colleagues against the imperial project? The veteran in this video explains it well:

Resist the U.S. military wherever you are!

Link to event on Instagram