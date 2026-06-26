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DEREK HANDS's avatar
DEREK HANDS
12h

Pax Americana is a paper tiger now. Iran proved that.

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Bill Astore's avatar
Bill Astore
13h

What many people don't realize is these bases are like "Little Americas," the larger ones with mini-malls and American food (Burger King, Taco Bell, and the like). American law applies on these bases--and even off them, as this story at the Guardian makes clear:

https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/ng-interactive/2026/jun/25/us-fighter-pilot-strangled-woman-england-why-military-trial

Imagine an American woman assaulted by a foreign pilot at a foreign base within the U.S. where the foreign man's fate is determined by a jury of his uniformed (foreign) peers?

No, I can't imagine that ever being tolerated here in the USA.

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