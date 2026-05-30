Widely circulated altered photo of Linda Thomas-Greenfield vetoing (one of many) UN resolutions calling for a ceasefire in Gaza

Inspired by graduates at City College of New York (CCNY) calling Biden’s UN Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield to account for her genocide supporting votes, I thought a round up of some resistance efforts could be in order.

Reportedly students at the oxymoronic Colin Powell School for Civic and Global Leadership at CCNY collected hundreds of signatures on a petition to replace Thomas-Greenfield as the speaker. I wonder if CCNY administrators now regret not listening to their constituents?

I also wonder if Germany will come to regret not listening to its citizens?

Daniel Tatlow-Devally, Zo Hailu, Crow Tricks, Vi Kovarbasic and Leandra Rollotion are the Ulm 5

Charged with vandalism at an Elbit factory, the Ulm 5 have already been punished with 8 months of pretrial detention, some in solitary confinement. Reporting in Consortium News by John McEvoy and Karsen Trull of Declassified UK on the context:

a survey from August 2025 found 65 percent of Germans believed Israel is committing war crimes in Gaza, and 59 percent considered its military action genocide.

So, sure, the real criminals are five actionists who acted to stop war crimes at the source: an Israeli drone factory in Germany. Two of them are from the proscribed, then unproscribed, now possibly re-proscribed group Palestine Action in the UK. Branding actionists who cause no injuries as “terrorists” is legal gymnastics that the various European states seem only too happy to engage in on behalf of their Zionist donor class.

Craig Murray has been reporting on the secretive re-trial of PA defendants who have already been found not guilty for their original charges.

As you may know, I’m especially partial to artistic resistance. Here are a couple of examples I’ve seen lately. The first is a billboard spotted in Tehran’s Palestine Square:

And here’s one by master political cartoonist Carlos Latuff citing inspiration from resistance artist Banksy:

I think Latuff’s cartoon is perfect to accompany the news that the 2027 National “Defense” Authorization Act (NDAA) proposes to incorporate Israel’s military into the Pentagon rather than granting military “aid” to it as a separate entity — as Congress currently does.

Ben Freeman reporting in Responsible Statecraft:

Section 224 lays the groundwork for bilateral research and development, co-production of weapons, joint ventures, licensing agreements, and seemingly every manner of U.S.-Israeli military-industrial complex cooperation. The U.S. and Israel already work together heavily on missile defense, but this provision would greatly expand coordination to seemingly every area of defense tech, including AI, quantum, autonomous systems, directed energy, cyber, biotech, and many more. It also proposes “network integration” and “data fusion.” In other words, the U.S. military’s data could soon be the Israeli military’s data… Stop the Israeli-U.S. military-industrial merger in its tracks. Lawmakers should reject Section 224 from the NDAA to avoid deep integration with Israel's military at a time when a growing number of Americans oppose Israel's actions in the region.

With Congress owned and operated by the Israel lobby, is there anything we can do? (Hint: voting harder isn’t going to get us out of this mess.)

Sure, there are always things we can do to resist. We can’t talk about all of them but here’s one that’s right out in the open:

Norway, Maine that is

Join us to show the general public that we don’t agree with U.S. foreign policy. I’ll be rushing back from appearing in court on June 4 over my arrest for protesting at the Pentagon. I’ll stand in Norway looking out for my favorite target audience: the kid in the backseat opening their mouth to ask what those people are doing. Whether mom and dad praise our efforts or say we’re idiots, the question has been asked and the child has seen that dissent is, in fact, possible.