Lisa’s Substack

Lisa’s Substack

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John Breasted's avatar
John Breasted
5d

May 30 2026

Dear Lisa Savage,

You speak my mind on US foreign policy and our war economy much better than Heather Cox Richardson does. Thank you.

-John B.

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Clif Brown's avatar
Clif Brown
5d

I feel the same way when I see a child staring at me from a back seat or while walking along with a parent.

The hourglass graphic is powerful!

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