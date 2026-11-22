The EU was humiliated November 11 when they showed up in Abu Dhabi for talks on ending the Ukraine proxy war against Russia — their project — but were not included! Russian delegation: We don’t understand why they’re even here.

And this week according to Reuters:

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday that the participation of Kaja Kallas, the European Union's foreign policy chief, in any potential future negotiations on Ukraine with Moscow would lead to the collapse of talks.

Is this due to Kallas being so ignorant of European history that she claims Russia and China’s role in defeating fascism in WW2 was “news” to her? Or is it that they know the EU is powerless to stop a war funded by the U.S. and increasingly conducted by NATO?

What the EU can do: sanction journalists who display wrongthink on the Ukraine war.

The U.S., meanwhile, doubles down on suppressing those who stand with Palestine.

Their attempt to extradite U.S. citizen Fergie Chambers from Spain to face charges of aiding and abetting terrorism donating to Palestine Action USA sputtered when U.S. prosecutors admitted to mistranslations in the legal filings that just happened to make Chambers’ actions sound much more dangerous and violent than the original. Will anyone in the U.S. be held responsible for lying while on official business? (I’ll wait while you finish rolling on the floor with laughter.)

Macklemore’s Free Palestine concert tour and fundraiser has been turned down by numerous corporate music venues in the U.S.

According to his post on Instagram:

after weeks of reaching out, nine major American arenas have turned us down. Madison Square Garden. Prudential Center. Barclays Center. USB Arena. Intuit Dome Kia Forum. Crypto.com Arena. Chase Center. Climate Pledge Arena. By mid-September we received a list of available dates from these arena through the end of the year. But once they found out these were my benefit shows for Palestine, those dates were suddenly off the table. In over twenty years of touring, I’ve never experienced anything like this.

Free speech goes like this: say anything you want, as is your right under the law, but you will be punished if what you say contradicts or even questions the empire’s narrative.

Australia has been really struggling with this, too.

From John Menadue’s excellent newsletter Pearls and Irritations:

After a two-year legal battle designed to silence a journalist for criticising Israel’s genocide in Gaza, the case against Mary Kostakidis by Zionist Federation of Australia chief executive Alan Cassuto has been discontinued, with both parties bearing their own costs. It is a victory for her and every Australian who values freedom of political expression. Mary Kostakidis said, “This is a win for every Australian who values our democratic right to freedom of political expression. Zionist zealotry has had to beat a retreat from what was going to be a highly damaging trial. The purpose of journalism is to get to the truth – fearlessly – and to hold power to account. This is a win for press freedom, which has prevailed.”

Satirist Laura K. weighed in on the UK plan to bring school curricula in line with empire’s preferred narratives.

All pupils will be expected to wave the Ukrainian flag every morning. The aim is to give them a more nuanced understanding of conflict. We need to stop alarming them with sensationalist claims, which is why we’re telling them Russia is going to invade Europe like Hitler and they must be ready for conscription by the time they leave school. If the Russia threat goes away, they can go fight whichever stupid Middle East war Israel is starting next. In the meantime, they can practice by playing Call of Duty until they are numb to mass death and destruction.

And even New Zealand is wading in as this (unintentionally?) ironic post from the ACT Party:

ACT is welcoming cross-party support for a motion condemning antisemitism, after a survey revealed a new high in antisemitic incidents in New Zealand in 2025. The Antisemitism Worldwide Report notes 143 antisemitic incidents in New Zealand in 2025, compared to 131 incidents in 2024, 134 in 2023, and eight in 2022. All parties in Parliament today approved a motion without notice presented by ACT, stating: “That this House condemn all incidents of antisemitism in New Zealand, and affirm that antisemitism has no place here.” “A democratic society works through disagreement with free speech and open debate – not with violence, intimidation, and vandalism,” says ACT Leader David Seymour. [emphasis mine]

As Aussie blogger Caitlin Johnstone has noted many times, antisemitism does not mean “criticism of Israel.” But redefined as such it certainly helps grow the number of concerning antisemitic incidents. Her latest diatribe against the mainstream comedian Bowen Yang groveling in apology for using the term “Zio” as shorthand for Zionist identifies the problem with policing political speech in so-called democracies.

Excerpt: “This is about imposing costs for Palestine support and bludgeoning those who speak out against Israeli abuses so that fewer influential voices will be willing to do so.”