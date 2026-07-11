Thirty of us turned out to protest the Blue Angels Navy airshow today in Brunswick at the former naval air station. 47’s supporters seemed more riled up than usual even though none of our signs made any mention of their dear leader.

War planes doing stunts is a big draw every time they come to town even though many locals — especially vets with PTSD — object to the loud jet noises that go on for days.

We always get out there with our signs because it’s an audience in the thousands. And today the passing vehicles had so many kids in their back seats, my very favorite audience.

This year I actually abandoned my car and set off on foot convinced I could make better time than GPS was predicting for driving. As they inched along burning fuel to reach an air show which would burn fuel (and sometimes even napalm) for entertainment, big pickup truck guys and gals seemed riled by my sign.

One side referred to the RTX (formerly Raytheon) subsidiary in South Berwick that makes parts for warplanes. Pratt & Whitney is a sponsor of the air show.

The other side had a message I’d created for a previous airshow appearance by the Thunderbirds stunt team, and that was what Mr. MAGA wanted to criticize.

MAGA dude (dripping with sarcasm): You know the Blue Angels are Navy, right?

Me: You think the Navy doesn’t bomb civilians, like all those school children they killed in Minab?

MAGA dude: They bombed us first!

Me: That is a big fat lie. Where’d you hear that?

MAGA dude: They strap explosives onto their bodies! They’re animals!

Me: No they don’t. You don’t know what you’re talking about.

MAGA dude: Must be great to be a liberal.

Me: I’m not a liberal!! I’m a revolutionary! What the f are you?

MAGA dude (fading in volume as I pass him): I support Trump!

We were joined at the gate by members of the IDEAL Maine Social Aid & Sanctuary Band which always makes things much more lively, and in between songs we heard from speakers who shared their objections to taxpayer funded climate crimes to recruit and entertain. Especially while people in the U.S. are unhoused and without health care.

Some Veterans for Peace members are travelling nationwide with their NO MAS (Military Air Shows) campaign

One dude in a very rusty truck shouted, “Get a life!” This is a MAGA coded way of saying that protesting is a waste of time. One speaker talked of how protesting outside the gates of his air force base during the Vietnam war changed his life by stimulating debate inside the barracks. He began seeing U.S. imperial war crimes more clearly and no longer wanted to participate.

A passing motorist shouted out: What genocide? in response to messages about Gaza and the West Bank. His friends joined in, too. It was unclear whether they thought they were “owning the libs” or if they actually are genocide deniers. Or maybe they are just ignorant? I asked where they got their news from, but nobody wanted to answer that question.

After 11:30 as the line of cars thinned a bunch of us went for lunch nearby. It was good to catch up with old friends and meet some new ones.

We discussed the next monthly outing for our statewide antiwar coalition which will be two weeks from today (Sat July 25) at 11am in West Market Square, a major intersection in Bangor. Hope you can join us!