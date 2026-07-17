Let’s start with some good news. A gofundme to support ICE murderer David Michael Brouilette — shared on Facebook by a MAGA dude named Adam Stade — has zero contributions after 13 hours online. Embedded in this good news is the fact that we’ve identified the gunman who killed Joan Sebastian Guerrero in Biddeford, Maine on Monday.

How did Brouilette get exposed as the killer? Reportedly he phoned both his ex-wife and his 18 year old daughter to seek their support for the murder he confessed to committing. His significant mental health issues led the ex-wife to suspect him of making up a grandiose “accomplishment” but he also asked her, a survivor of his violent behavior, to lie for him as a character reference. Instead, she contacted the press.

A wife and child beater, veteran of the U.S. Army, and nearly unemployable elsewhere due to poor behavior consistent with his mental health diagnosis, found himself armed by ICE and authorized to hunt immigrants. ICE spokesman: Oops, he shot the wrong immigrant. As an old Mainer friend of mine commented, “If I was hunting and shot a man and said I thought it was a deer, that excuse would not fly in court.”

There’s no evidence emerging to support the gross canard told by Senator Angus King on behalf of ICE, that Guerrero “weaponized” the car he was driving. With his beloved 3 year old daughter in it. Uh huh, sure he did.

This is the context in which I viewed pronouncements by two of the fascisti now governing us.

In case it’s confusing, “the strong and the good” is meant to refer to ICE agents and administration officials who are obviously neither strong nor good. Just creepy.

The especially creepy White House weasel Stephen Miller said:

Here in the United States, we have taken the necessary and essential action of formally recognizing left-wing violence as a form of political terrorism that is a direct threat to our national security and survival of our republican form of government.

All the while supporting militias that gun down people in the streets with no accountability, and building underground bunkers supposed to save creepy men and their families from the wrath of the masses. Kidnapping citizens and migrants alike and holding them in for-profit concentration camps. Bombing children’s schools and cancer hospitals in Iran. Genociding Palestine and Lebanon.

Who’s the real threat to humanity? Officials pointing their fingers at you and me, their every accusation a confession of evil intent.