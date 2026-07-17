Lisa’s Substack

Lisa’s Substack

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X K's avatar
X K
1h

Am I the only one, hearing the opening theme to "The Twilight Zone" continuously looping...?

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Regis Tremblay's avatar
Regis Tremblay
2h

I don't dare comment, Lisa. Out of respect for your readers.

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