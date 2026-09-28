Lisa’s Substack

Lisa’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bill Astore's avatar
Bill Astore
Sep 28

Politics. What a process. He's probably surrounded by advisors telling him what to say and what not to say. And "genocide" is a word you're not supposed to say, #1 because it leads to loss of money and donors, #2 because it leads to baseless charges of anti-Semitism.

So, most politicians either embrace Zionist Israel or they keep their mouths shut, which is almost the same thing. Meanwhile, the killing goes on ...

Reply
Share
Elizabeth Olbert's avatar
Elizabeth Olbert
Sep 28

And, of course, we're supposed to value and defend "democracy" above all else, even though our actual range of policy choices gets narrower and shallower every day.

Witness the NO KINGS "movement": the demand-free, content-free, analysis-free performance of "politics," without a single commitment to anything tangible.

Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lisa Savage · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture