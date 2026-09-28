My friend Jamila Levasseur is a fucking rock star for demanding in a public forum that Democrats running in Maine call genocide in Gaza genocide. (Soon they will have to call the West Banks that, too, as Israel just sealed off the entire Palestinian region for a week — no one but Israelis in or out.)

Matt Dunlap who is running to replace Jared Golden failed miserably. Troy Jackson who is running to replace Susan Collins failed tepidly. Watch it here:

More from Jamila:

What you don’t hear on that video is that the only reason Jackson finally said genocide (note his pathetic body language) is I yelled, “Are you going to call it a genocide?” I didn’t have the mic anymore at that point.

This answers the question that’s been on my mind this week: how true are rumors that Jackson is traveling all over the U.S. fundraising with and among Zionists, and that he has tailored his previously honest language accordingly?

His shilly shallying on stage before Jamila presses him to spit out a word that I’ve personally heard him say prior to being nominated is pretty embarrassing.

A young person I know who worked on Jackson’s run for governor and then pivoted to his U.S. Senate campaign explained to me that he was rare among candidates for sounding the same on camera as he does off camera.

I wonder if they would still say that today?

Time and time again I’ve watched people get sucker punched by the Democrats. Much like 47, they run on an anti-war or anti-genocide platform, and then cave as soon as big money comes around. Or maybe they were just pretending in the first place? Hard to say.

What I do know is that nobody gets near the U.S. Senate — or the White House —without pledging allegiance to Israel.