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Jon Olsen's avatar
Jon Olsen
Oct 18

The NUX quote above was superb! Love it.

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Roger Hoffmann's avatar
Roger Hoffmann
Oct 15

Love it! I hadn't realized Newsweek had gotten so outrageously extreme. It's sad to think that there are enough Americans who are under the influence of such nonsense that the rag can publish it.

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