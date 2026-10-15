Newsweek magazine would like you to believe that these Democratic politicians are far left socialists. All of them are apologists for Israel. Yes, even Mamdani. Rule of thumb: if the powers that be allow someone to get elected, the backroom deal has already been made and the candidate will toe the line once in power.

That’s why people in Maine are so worried that Troy Jackson will fold in the face of Zionist threats and monetary inducements. Right now he’s kicking ass and taking names opposing uber Zionist Susan Collins, and sticking to his “socialist” talking points — like meeting people’s needs for housing and health care instead of funding endless Pentagon corporate welfare. The meme below is in response to a debate exchange where Collins touted her effort in getting 47 to lift tariffs on Canadian road salt.

There’s a lot of anger out there, over genocide at our expense while needs at home go unmet.

According to my sources, China just (inadvertently) saved the world economy by applying principles of a sound and mature economic policy. Here’s a nugget of Xi Jinping wisdom that, if followed, would go a long way to solving the U.S. galloping crisis of homelessness. Which China, incidentally, did solve.

People caught in the grip of late stage capitalism cope by laughing at their situation.