One of the distinguishing differences between resistance movements — think Hamas, Hezbollah, IRCG — and the U.S.-Israel-Gulf monarchies is whose kids fight on the front lines. (Hint: it is not Netanyahu’s son Yair, currently dodging the draft in Miami.) Palestinians, Lebanese, and Iranians defending their homelands proudly send their sons to the front. The Muslims among them view death in battle against oppressors as a form of martyrdom not to be feared. It’s right there in the Quran.

This one is outdated, but substitute Jordan for Afghanistan and it still holds true.

It’s clear the U.S. has been lying mightily about the number of troops that have died in the unpopular war on Iran. But the casualties are mounting fast, so a bit of truth is leaking out. Newsweek just published “The faces of US service members killed in Iran war” including the two pictured above: 1st Lt. Tyler James Feehan, age 25 and Pvt. Isabella Gonzales, at 19 the youngest casualty thus far acknowledged

Even the Lego videos disparaged by Marco Rubio speaking in Manila (where he claims he’s supposedly never seen one) have taken up the issue of where all the dead soldiers are. I have no way of evaluating whether this is true or not, but the allegation is that they’re being dumped in the ocean! And the discussion where the short video below was posted on the creator’s Telegram channel has some interesting comments.

KaizokuHime wrote:

I'm wondering what they have been telling the families. Like surely parents are asking where their sons are after the base they were stationed at gets blown up, right?

NewswithSteph replied:

So if you look at a lot of my posts, you’ll see family members saying, I haven’t been able to get a hold of my cousin, my nephew, my brother etc , i don’t think anyone wants to assume that their family member has been killed. I believe that they first assume that they had communications damage. They’re on a mission etc etc

This Scottish comedian shares a trope that we in the empire have become only too familiar with: sympathy for veterans but almost none for their victims:

https://www.reddit.com/r/LateStageCapitalism/s/WffFYx8LAi

What to do?

Get out in the streets with us this week! I was planning to go with a huge STOP ARMING GENOCIDE message, but maybe I can find one of my old signs with the headline of this post. Because my back porch an archaeological dig of bad U.S. foreign policy, and also because the poverty draft is practically a hurricane here in Maine.

Join us on Saturday July 25 at **11am** in Bangor, Maine at West Market Square (intersection of Main, Hammond, Broad, & Central Streets).



**UPDATE: At 11:30 we will march with our signs & banners to the Cross Convention center, about a 30 minute walk. Or drive if you prefer. Maine Democrats meeting inside deserve to know what issues we expect them to prioritize in the mid term elections and by coincidence they are meeting in Bangor on the same day we are.



Raise your voice to say: no more billions for war!! Stand in solidarity with Palestine, Iran, Lebanon, Bolivia, Cuba, Venezuela, and Somalia being bombed, blockaded and starved on behalf of U.S. corporate interests.



Say no to endless wars! Bring your own sign or use one of ours.



Our demands:

o End U.S. aid to racist apartheid Israel

o Stop US-Israeli wars for ‘Greater Israel’ on Palestine, Iran, Lebanon, Yemen, & Syria

o U.S. hands off Latin America & Caribbean (Cuba, Venezuela, Columbia, Nicaragua, Puerto Rico, Haiti)

o Peace in Ukraine - No weapons, no money for the Ukraine War

o Abolish NATO / no expansion into Asia Pacific

o Fund people’s needs, not the war machine

o Stop Pentagon climate crimes

o Fight racism & bigotry not war — defund ICE

o End AFRICOM

o No new arms race in outer space



Co-sponsors: Global Network Against Weapons & Nuclear Power in Space, Maine Natural Guard, PeaceWorks of Greater Brunswick, Communist Party of Maine, Maine Green Independent Party, Citizens Opposing Active Sonar Threats (COAST), Party for Socialism & Liberation Maine, Peace & Justice Center of Eastern Maine, Veterans for Peace - National, United National Antiwar Coalition (UNAC), Maine Voices for Palestinian Rights (MVPR), and Diaspora Pa’lante Collective.