Lisa’s Substack

Lisa’s Substack

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Michael Scott's avatar
Michael Scott
7h

I support wholeheartedly the list of demands and I’d love to come and join you body and soul, but without a car at my disposal I’m unfortunately unable to break away from the Portland Metro area ! Y’all tempting me to reconsider my decision to live without wheels of my own in Maine.

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Clif Brown's avatar
Clif Brown
1h

Did you know Yair Netanyahu (the son) has changed his name? I read about it in Haaretz. He is now Yonaton Hun living the life in Miami where Mom occasionally visits.

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