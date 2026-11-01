Heating oil prices are through the roof (i.e. roughly double since last year this time) and the half of Mainers who rely on oil furnaces to keep their pipes from freezing are a little panicky. My friend Sam Pfeifle’s campaign song for his Maine legislature run from Gray sums it up nicely.

People who don’t have a way to burn wood for heat are thinking about things like fireplace inserts while people who do are facing prices like $500 for a cord of cut, split, and delivered firewood. Granted those are affluent southern Maine prices I overheard being discussed in Freeport — in my neck of the woods the price is more like $300 if you got your order in early and $350 if you did not.

This makes the Bill Green ad for Susan Collins’ campaign land like a splitting maul on your big toe. What made her campaign think that an elderly retired broadcaster emphasizing her elitist bullshit would play well with voters?

Opponent Troy Jackson’s campaign jumped in quickly to turn an election year insult into a bragging point.

With the U.S. Army reportedly assigning engineers to practice digging mass graves, voting has seldom seemed more consequential.

Contrast that with the fact that all current wars and genocides were and are conducted and supported by both Republicans and Democrats. Does it matter to starving children in Gaza whether a flaccid legislative body owned and operated by the same oligarchs who control the White House “flips” in this election? Last time the whole Congress was dominated by blue we got universal health care and laws protecting women’s reproductive rights . We stopped sending bombs and money to Israel. And de funded ICE. Remember?

Many people who believe the outcome of Tuesday’s election is critical have already voted early. I have not because I live in a very small town and I don’t need to make extra work for the town clerk. Who will I vote for? It depends.

In a ranked choice voting race like U.S. Senate, one candidate must win 51% of the vote to end counting. If no one does, then counting proceeds to the next round. I want to deny that first round victory to the odious Collins and so will vote for Democrat Troy Jackson — even though he has already taken money from pro-Israel lobbying group J Street and started waffling on his previous vocal opposition to arming Israel and supporting their genocide in Gaza.

Sign seen outside Susan Collins’ Portland office at solidarity rally with global dockworkers refusing to load shipments for Israel on Friday.

Still, I would buy a cord of firewood from Troy and he ought to be a huge improvement on Collins (of course that’s what we thought about lame duck Democrat Jared Golden and look how that turned out).

To replace Golden I will vote for Democrat Matt Dunlap because his opponent Paul LePage was a disaster as governor and does not feel heating costs pain as he actually lives in Florida during the winter. Dunlap has said he would cut aid to Israel if elected. We’ll see.

For governor I’ll avoid the vote splitting trap laid by Republican-until-yesterday Rick Bennett (I) and vote for Hannah Pingree (D) so that we don’t get Bobby Charles (R). Recent Mainer Charles has a history of hanging out with pedophiles, and a social agenda far to the right of mine. Bennett is playing the Eliot Cutler role in this election, potentially splitting the “progressive” vote in favor of the conservative candidate. That Cutler is mostly famous for his addiction to child pornography is a more recent development, but his role in delivering us to LePage twice is also shameful.

I’ll take a few minutes to vote on Tuesday and then I’ll get back to organizing resistance to our death-dealing corporate government. Because I’m 100% certain that voting is not going to fix the enormous mess we’re in.