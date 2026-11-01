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Kollibri terre Sonnenblume's avatar
Kollibri terre Sonnenblume
2h

Here in southwestern New Mexico where trees are less plentiful, a cord of Juniper is $400 and Oak is $500. One of each *should* get this house through the winter. (Juniper for starting the fire and building coals, Oak for overnight heat.) The elevation here is 4500 feet and it generally goes into the 20s at night for some months, but the days are usually sunny in the 50s so I can often get away with no fire at all while the sun is out.

Here in NM I'll be voting for Gabe Vasquez (D) for Congress over his odious opponent on Team R. Gabe's voting record on the environment has been good, though not perfect, and that's my #1 issue as a voter (tied with anti-war).

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Mike Hein's avatar
Mike Hein
32m

"I want to deny that first round victory to the odious Collins and so will vote for Democrat Troy Jackson — even though he has already taken money from pro-Israel lobbying group J Street and started waffling on his previous vocal opposition to arming Israel and supporting their genocide in Gaza."

This is so disingenuous, Lisa. You literally endorsed Troy Jackson twice already (in July and again in October). You were obviously always going to vote for Jackson.

That you endorse (twice!) and vote for Jackson, regardless of how much zionist blood money he took in (over $155,000, by the way) or how much he walked back his words on Palestine and Gaza, is a grotesque slap in the face to all who take that issue seriously, to all who consider it the moral imperative of our time.

Your 'lesser of two evils' voting will always get you exactly what you vote for; that is, evil. When push comes to shove, you eagerly embrace the duopoly. Hypocrite.

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