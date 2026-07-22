Lisa’s Substack

Lisa’s Substack

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Thomas Kircher's avatar
Thomas Kircher
12h

https://www.nakedcapitalism.com/ is really educational for me and lively too

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chucho robbins's avatar
chucho robbins
12h

Thanks, Lisa. Besides Lisa Savage, I count on Aaron Parnas for daily and up-to-the-minute news with honesty at https://aaronparnas.substack.com and https://www.instagram.com/aaronparnas/ Hard to know who to trust these days, but these two I can read with confidence . JR

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