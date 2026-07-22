Why don’t people pay enough attention to genocides while they’re happening in real time? Information flow is key. Resistance movements like Hamas and resisting nations like Iran have leveraged digital technology including ubiquitous phone videos to get the word out to those of us living in cocoons of imperial media.





I can tell you who died in Gaza yesterday when Israel bombed people living in concentration camp tents. Here’s one of them. Watch it if you dare. Trigger warning: very cute infant, no longer among the living.

But I can’t tell you who died in Sudan, though reporting from the Sudan Tribune gave some details.

“A drone belonging to the RSF militia targeted the Bir Andour area in the Tina locality [on July 21], killing 21 civilians and injuring 30 others,” the North Darfur Popular Resistance said in a statement.

I also can’t tell you who died in Somalia which the U.S. just bombed for the 76th time since January. Per Dave DeCamp at Antiwar.com:

AFRICOM is on pace to break the record for annual US airstrikes in the country, which it set at 124 in 2025 as President Trump oversaw a massive escalation in the air war after he loosened the rules of engagement. According to New America, an organization that tracks the air war, the 124 airstrikes launched in 2025 were more than were conducted during the administrations of Joe Biden, Barack Obama, and George W. Bush combined. Besides the bombing campaign against al-Shabaab, the US has also been launching airstrikes against an ISIS affiliate in Somalia’s northeast Puntland region.

Are the deaths of black Africans invisible because of their skin color? Probably. But while the deaths of Palestinians are invisible in U.S. corporate media most of the time, too, I have subscriptions plus social media to fill that gap.

Am I unable to know about these wars for empire in Africa because I lack good sources of information? Sort of, but I do know about the Black Agenda Report website which can be searched by country. For example:

Their July 15 article by Sondos Ansem shared details on “Senior UAE and regional officials referred to ICC over role in Sudan atrocities.” We all knew about that, right? We’re all clear on the dimensions of what international experts are calling “the worst humanitarian crisis in the world.” Aren’t we?

I suspect the lack of awareness is part racism and part geographic ignorance.

Mark Twain famously said that God created wars so that Americans would learn geography. But in an era of nonstop wars with very, very limited coverage in the mainstream press, that plan has fallen through.

I think the bottom line is that I am going to have to work harder to know about events in Sudan, or Somalia, or Eritrea. I already view news gathering as my unpaid job but it’s striking how few in my generation see it that way. They actually believe that if they read the New York Times or listen to NPR on a regular basis, they will be well-informed. Or maybe some of them don’t actually believe it but they are too lazy to change their media consumption patterns?

Ok, I’ve given you links to the Black Agenda Report which I, full disclosure, support with a modest monthly donation to the Black Alliance for Peace. What links do you suggest for me? Paste them into the comments, and thank you in advance.