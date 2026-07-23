Lisa’s Substack

Lisa’s Substack

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Michael Scott's avatar
Michael Scott
10h

Thank you for this excellent “Tour d’horizon” of the 🇦🇪🇮🇱🇺🇸 combine that has laid waste over the past three+ decades to the entire African continent with help of local gusano regimes in🇷🇼🇪🇹🇱🇾🇺🇬, with 🇪🇺🇺🇳 connivance. Through overt financial and military intervention, covert counter-insurgency, coup d’état’s, “humanitarian assistance” and disaster capitalism (see N Klein’s Shock Doctrine ), a play book applied equally in the Caribbean and Latin / South America. All amid North American and Western European mass insouciance and indifference. The perfection of the push to full spectrum dominance is taking shape in Palestine, Lebanon and the entire Eastern Mediterranean. Only Iran and China pose an obstacle to it now - barring GenZ and citizen action such as is evidenced increasingly on social media fora like Substack. (Hence the nascent banning of the rising generations’ access to them.

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Connie Jenkins's avatar
Connie Jenkins
12h

Thank you, Lisa. This is definitely NOT too much information. I've been woefully ignorant, so greatly appreciate the research/history provided by those who contributed.

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