As a mature culture, China knows that endless borrowing to fund warmongering is a bad idea in the economic sense. Just crack open a history book on the decline of the Ottoman Empire for examples.

In a new video about the cost of U.S. wars waged to hang on to an unraveling empire, Persian Cats have been replaced by a (Chinese?) dove. Since White Eagle did not listen to his own accountant, his credit card is denied at checkout.

My favorite part: the eagle’s reaction when the dove suggests putting a few warplanes back. Addicted much?

As an immature culture, the U.S. continues to rely on entertainment to cover the fumes of hell awaiting certain genocidaires.

My favorite part of this video: Charles and Camilla.

Some claim that’s the late Charlie Kirk conducting the orchestra. What do you think?And who is 47 supposed to be, Perry Como? So dated.

47 campaigned on the promise he would go to Washington DC and “drain the swamp.” But even a cursory examination of his career to that point would have revealed him as the ultimate swamp creature. Indeed, corruption among his family members is staggering. It surpasses even the grift of the Bidens — who don’t need to worry because Hunter already had his pardon when his dad preemptively pardoned the rest of the family as his last act in the White House.

Of course we had to make sense of those occurrences without the gloss provided by Lego and Minecraft videos. Afroman was doing a lot of the satirical work in those days — while the U.S. barreled toward unsustainable debt, the poor got poorer, and the rich got rocket ship joyrides. Good times.