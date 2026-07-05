Iran’s 250th birthday present to the U.S. is masterful both as to genre and targeted messaging. But do the silent masses in the West, raised on exceptionalism, have the inclination to be ashamed? I know for sure their rulers don’t. Either before or after their corrupt edifice comes crashing down.

That crash is one of many themes explored in this 3:18 length new sheriff in town-style video.

Some of my favorite lyrics:

Two tangled triangles are steering your ship The stars on your flag ain’t got no grip

Look at Mt. Rushmore, it don’t belong to you Stolen sacred Black Hills carved right in the stone You work day and night just to pay for their throne

“Oh the rulers must be ashamed” would make a great chant. Let’s try it out soon.

Did you wonder about the book Letter for You that turns up as an icon and study group focus? Here’s a link to the website for the martyred ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei’s 2015 letter addressed to youth in North America and Europe.

You know, the Iranian leader whose funeral is attracting millions of attendees from all over the world right now. Postponed four months to coincide with July 4 as the U.S. turns 250. Coincidence? This video would suggest otherwise.