Two Tangled Triangles Steering Your Ship
Do not be neutral
Iran’s 250th birthday present to the U.S. is masterful both as to genre and targeted messaging. But do the silent masses in the West, raised on exceptionalism, have the inclination to be ashamed? I know for sure their rulers don’t. Either before or after their corrupt edifice comes crashing down.
That crash is one of many themes explored in this 3:18 length new sheriff in town-style video.
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Some of my favorite lyrics:
Two tangled triangles are steering your ship
The stars on your flag ain’t got no grip
Look at Mt. Rushmore, it don’t belong to you
Stolen sacred Black Hills carved right in the stone
You work day and night just to pay for their throne
“Oh the rulers must be ashamed” would make a great chant. Let’s try it out soon.
Did you wonder about the book Letter for You that turns up as an icon and study group focus? Here’s a link to the website for the martyred ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei’s 2015 letter addressed to youth in North America and Europe.
You know, the Iranian leader whose funeral is attracting millions of attendees from all over the world right now. Postponed four months to coincide with July 4 as the U.S. turns 250. Coincidence? This video would suggest otherwise.
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Many thanks for this post. First, a very clever video, with trenchant imagery and lyrics, and then a sophisticated, earnest plea and caveat to the youth of the West. There is only one salvation for this country, both domestically and abroad – not that the two are really separate – a Truth & Reconciliation Commission.
Time is short, very short...
Lisa, thank you for sharing this deeply moving, profound letter from Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, a wise, compassionate leader. It's amazing he was not martyred sooner by this wretched, evil government.