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X K's avatar
X K
7hEdited

Many thanks for this post. First, a very clever video, with trenchant imagery and lyrics, and then a sophisticated, earnest plea and caveat to the youth of the West. There is only one salvation for this country, both domestically and abroad – not that the two are really separate – a Truth & Reconciliation Commission.

Time is short, very short...

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Connie Jenkins's avatar
Connie Jenkins
3h

Lisa, thank you for sharing this deeply moving, profound letter from Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, a wise, compassionate leader. It's amazing he was not martyred sooner by this wretched, evil government.

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