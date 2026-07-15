Lisa’s Substack

Lisa’s Substack

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Elaine Cimino's avatar
Elaine Cimino
6h

Horrific story 💔 and then they voted to send more weapons to these fascists.

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Laurie McL's avatar
Laurie McL
6h

Thank you as always, Lisa Savage!

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