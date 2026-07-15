What does it say about a culture that they deliberate target doctors, either killing them outright or slowly torturing them to death? Does such a culture deserve to live?

Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya is only the most famous of those martyred by Zionist medicide. The iconic image of him approaching the Israeli tanks besieging his hospital in December, 2024 makes us wonder how much courage it takes to surrender to a force that will go to excruciating lengths to harm you. He’d already lost a son, 15 year old Ibrahim, who was killed standing at the entrance of the hospital in October. The hospital was barely functioning amid rubble and carnage of the most hellish proportions.

Why was the doctor who directed Kamal Adwan Hospital arrested? His specialty is keeping Palestinian children and newborns from dying. Held without charges for over a year now, he has been starved and beaten to the point where he is predicting his own death in custody.

Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya appears via video at an Israeli Supreme Court hearing on June 10. (Photo via Physicians for Human Rights Israel (PHRI)) Source: Mondoweiss

The silence of U.S. new media is part and parcel of Israel’s genocide in Gaza. An analysis of the problem by Mondoweiss editor James North concluded:

What explains the cowardice at the New York Times and at CNN? Even those of us who have spent years monitoring the distorted and dishonest U.S. coverage are stupefied.

I can answer that one: Zionist influence at the top of news media that may have once functioned as sources of reliable information but now are largely propaganda organs on behalf of Israel and other bad U.S. foreign policy.

Today marks an international effort to raise awareness of Dr. Safiya’s failing health amid “administrative detention.” Supposedly on the basis of his support for Hamas, a claim that Israeli courts are reluctant to examine in a real trial. The rule of law supposedly revered by Western culture is at its most hypocritical when it’s ignored in favor of a land grab in Gaza’s prime location. If a hard-working doctor can be imprisoned and tortured for just doing his job, no one is safe.

This month Physicians for Human Rights Israel announced that the Israeli state had rejected a petition to the Supreme Court to release Dr. Safiya and 14 other doctors from Gaza. His son Elias told Middle East Eye:

Regrettably the time for appeals has passed — the moment has arrived for a final opportunity, a last call addressed to every person to intervene urgently and speak out about my father’s situation. The world clearly doesn’t see us as human beings or deserving of equal rights. There is far more support for Israeli causes than Palestinian ones. We have been abandoned, and Palestinians like my father are being abandoned in Israeli prison cells and left to die.

Raise your voices and demand that your own government intervene to rescue Dr. Safiya from Israel’s torture prisons where daily beatings, solitary confinement, and denial of medical treatment are among the tactics of the genocidal state. U.S. support continues to shield Israel from the wrath of the people. The blood is on our hands, too.

His family’s website has action items including:

Sign the petition Join thousands of people around the world in demanding the immediate release of Dr. Hossam Abu Safieh. Every signature brings us one step closer to justice. Sign the petition now

Share his story to keep Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya alive.

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