Understanding any given fact is all about context, isn’t it? The above sign, while graphically pleasing, doesn’t really say much because it begs the question, Silent about what?

If seen at one of the many No Kings protests yesterday, it would mean: don’t fail to speak up about the erosion of democracy under the bad orange man. If seen at a protest of ongoing genocide in Gaza and pogroms in the West Bank, it would mean something else: don’t fail to speak up about what your corporate press is ignoring, the massacre of Palestinian kids on your dime.

Would it surprise you to know that this image was created using AI?

Or it could mean: don’t fail to speak up about the continued bipartisan shield around the pedophiles, rapists, and torturers of the Epstein Files. But maybe make sure you’re not surrounded by thugs at one of the orange man’s rallies when you do so.

The post I’ve been mulling lately is one about the big picture emerging, that of WW3 conducted in outer space, cyberspace, at sea, and on land. The ill-advised decision to draw Russia into a war with NATO has neatly dovetailed in this moment with the more recent ill-advised decision to attack Iran. Hoping to topple the regime on behalf of Israel and as a side benefit deny China access to fossil fuel imports by triggering closure of Hormuz, the current regime ended up denying its own truckers the diesel they need to deliver home heating oil (up 75% over last years prices here in already chilly Maine).

Side note: I’m pleased to announce that this week I learned how to filter incessant text messages from the Democratic Party about the midterm elections. Here’s a relevant one that went into my Unknown Senders folder yesterday:

OMG were you as surprised as I was when this gusher of a text message ended as…a fundraising appeal? /s (For deconstruction of its many specious claims, I recommend this post by Aaron Maté which addresses the far more significant withdrawal of U.S. tech support via Starlink satellites.)

Our corporate overlords decided that the best way to pull the wool over our eyes about WW3 — sure to be vigorously opposed by many — was to make sure each theatre of the war was viewed as a separate and very partisan issue. This is why they alternate putting the two corporate parties in the White House, because it activates different and seemingly incompatible groups to oppose U.S. wars depending on whether they are branded “D” or “R”.

But the many, many, many war fronts are blending together at this point and the austerity required to keep making weapons is a permanent fixture in the U.S.

From the Black Alliance for Peace:

2026 has brought key escalations. Compradors in Kenya have increased repression against the masses. Imperialists are arming proxies in Niger and Mali to wage war on the anti-imperialist Alliance of Sahel States. Neocolonial forces have allowed AFRICOM to bomb Nigeria as it seeks to encircle the Sahel.

Meanwhile, who weeps for Venezuela? Rule of thumb: the U.S. is on the Zionist side no matter who’s in charge in Washington DC.

Caitlin Johnstone wrote this optimistic take on the immense power of narrative.

Our collective untangling from believed mental narrative is unfolding.. Gradually we are learning together that everything we were indoctrinated into believing about our world and how it’s happening was completely false from top to bottom, and we are beginning to deconstruct our power-serving worldviews one by one.

I’m glad it looks that way from Australia. Here in the U.S., foreign wars we fund or conduct are largely ignored — but, the population is getting increasingly riled up to oppose data centers.

Maybe that bipartisan issue will unite us even as Israel lackeys like Sen. Susan Collins continue to push division and the corporate media continue to pretend that we can vote our way out of the mess we’re in.