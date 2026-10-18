Lisa’s Substack

Lisa’s Substack

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Connie Jenkins's avatar
Connie Jenkins
Oct 18

Well . . . Caitlin's certainly more positive this morning than usual . . . and more positive than I am at the moment. However, when I was still working as a therapist, I had a white board behind my desk that people could see when they walked through the door. It read "Thoughts Are Not Facts!" So, maybe what we need is good old CBT (cognitive behavioral therapy) on a large scale!

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Motherhood & Marxism's avatar
Motherhood & Marxism
Oct 18

I hate old white people and I'm tired of hiding it. They are seriously lobotomized.

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