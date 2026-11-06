Meaningful oversight of the Pentagon and NASA’s militarization of space is non-existent. Now that they’ve admitted putting an offensive weapon into orbit, shouldn’t people be paying more attention?
Also a kindergartener could look at photos and tell you that rocket launches are very bad for the environment. Scientists can of course quantify how bad and in what specific ways: ozone depletion and a rain of toxic substances on the ground and in coastal waters. And that’s when things go as planned. Accidents, which are not at all rare, cause enormous additional emissions and debris.
That’s why we’ve maintained a presence outside the annual Maine Space Conference for the last few years.
Yesterday’s standout was discouraging. Only four of us showed up to the conference’s new location in a satellite office of Northeastern University in Portland’s Old Port.
On a side street with almost no vehicle traffic, only a few pedestrians saw our protest. Oddly, every pedestrian who spoke with us said they agreed with our messages. But they were too busy (or frightened or possibly apathetic) to stand with us, so the pile of signs I had brought along went mostly unused.
Some conference attendees passed us on their way to lunch. Others stayed in and took delivery of pizza which I’m guessing was the private Hyde School that had sent a short bus to transport students from nearby Bath. We saw teenagers watching our protest from a balcony three stories above street level. Not sure what their school policy is on phones but I hope some observers — including an older man who was clearly filming us from the 2nd floor balcony — share their videos on social media.
The offices across the street from the Roux Institute/Northeastern also had people observing us from inside the building.
As a board member for the Global Network Against Weapons & Nuclear Power in Space I’m realizing I should publish an informational webinar about the environmental harms of space programs. Stay tuned for that! If you find it useful, maybe you will share it with others.
as for the dangers of war in space, go here to the GN website to find lots of solid information about that.
"a satellite office of Northeastern University in Portland’s Old Port."
For the few reading this who may not be aware, what Eisenhower introduced us to as the "military-industrial complex" has morphed as updated by Ray McGovern into the "MICIMATT" (Military-Industrial-Congressional-Intelligence-ACADEMIA (emphasis added)-Think Tank) complex, with a further "Sports-Hollywood" appendage from Bill Astore of Bracing Views. Thus much of the nation's brainpower goes to bolstering the STEM disciplines, the purpose being to intimidate competitors - why do we look upon other nations as competitors, and not cooperators, especially in addressing the universal threat of global warming, among others? - ultimately to kill them if they really get in our way. The humanities (e.g., history, philosophy) and social sciences (e.g., political science, economics), disciplines that would question this path and instill critical thinking, are instead seen as irrelevant, wussy, even unpatriotic.
It's all becoming clear... The capitalist Empire sees everything as a market, the capitalist credo being to control whatever is redefined as such in market terms, by whatever means. Hence the "investment in war" conceptualization as Bill Astore has observed, derided, warned about over the past few years. Money, resources applied now for payoff in the (tech) future, i.e. world domination - "We win, they lose!" The fictional world-dominating megalomaniacs in those Jame Bond movies are turning out to be not so fictional after all.
A latter day Walter Cronkite closing with "And that's the way it is" might be what's necessary to get people's attention.
Well done Lisa and friends. Sorry we could not be there but wanted to. We will be home soon enough and back on the street with you all. The photos are excellent! I've shared this widely.