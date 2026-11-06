Lisa’s Substack

Lisa’s Substack

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X K's avatar
X K
11h

"a satellite office of Northeastern University in Portland’s Old Port."

For the few reading this who may not be aware, what Eisenhower introduced us to as the "military-industrial complex" has morphed as updated by Ray McGovern into the "MICIMATT" (Military-Industrial-Congressional-Intelligence-ACADEMIA (emphasis added)-Think Tank) complex, with a further "Sports-Hollywood" appendage from Bill Astore of Bracing Views. Thus much of the nation's brainpower goes to bolstering the STEM disciplines, the purpose being to intimidate competitors - why do we look upon other nations as competitors, and not cooperators, especially in addressing the universal threat of global warming, among others? - ultimately to kill them if they really get in our way. The humanities (e.g., history, philosophy) and social sciences (e.g., political science, economics), disciplines that would question this path and instill critical thinking, are instead seen as irrelevant, wussy, even unpatriotic.

It's all becoming clear... The capitalist Empire sees everything as a market, the capitalist credo being to control whatever is redefined as such in market terms, by whatever means. Hence the "investment in war" conceptualization as Bill Astore has observed, derided, warned about over the past few years. Money, resources applied now for payoff in the (tech) future, i.e. world domination - "We win, they lose!" The fictional world-dominating megalomaniacs in those Jame Bond movies are turning out to be not so fictional after all.

A latter day Walter Cronkite closing with "And that's the way it is" might be what's necessary to get people's attention.

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Bruce Gagnon's avatar
Bruce Gagnon
2h

Well done Lisa and friends. Sorry we could not be there but wanted to. We will be home soon enough and back on the street with you all. The photos are excellent! I've shared this widely.

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