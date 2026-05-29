Lisa’s Substack

Lisa’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bojan Korsika's avatar
Bojan Korsika
5d

The US and Israel pour billions into AI, yet fail to grasp the foundational premises of the human psyche.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lisa Savage · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture