Josh Rushing, a journalist who won an Emmy for his reporting in Gaza, earned a Lego portrait for his emotional speech dedicated to journalists and doctors murdered by Israel.

You know why Iran’s Lego videos are better than other AI slop? Because they’re not pretending to be real.

Here’s a U.S. video where AI “people” in Iran long to be bombed for liberation. (You can’t make this shit up.)

By contrast, here’s a video in Hebrew released by Hezbollah elaborating on the theme, “Don’t send him to Lebanon.” It appears to use real footage and photos of real Israeli soldiers who have died trying to occupy Lebanon. But who knows if AI was used for other aspects of production? Either way, it’s effective with this audience. Of course I am not an Israeli who has a family member invading Lebanon.

Compare the Lego-style offering from Iran’s Explosive Media which doesn’t pretend to be anything other than itself. There’s no dialogue to create language barriers, just simple labels identifying crazy ass stuff 47 says and comparing it with facts on the ground.

I was interested to notice a map with a Balkanized Iran envisioned through the lens of Zionist greed — one of 47’s many expressed delusions. Kind of like making “America” great while bombing and starving the world’s children.