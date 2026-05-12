Lisa’s Substack

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Lisa Savage
May 14Edited

It would be difficult to satirize this development, Marco Rubio agog at the ceiling of China's Great Hall: https://x.com/zhao_dashuai/status/2054768118724219312. Typical caption: Club-wielding barbarians encounter civilization for the first time.

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Lisa Savage
May 12

那永远行不通 translation to English: That will never work.

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