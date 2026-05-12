With apologies to the Joint Statement of the Russian Federation and the People’s Republic of China on International Relations Entering a New Era and Global Sustainable Development February 4, 2022.

At the invitation of President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping “47”, President of the United States of America, visited China on 12 May 2026. The Heads of State held talks in Beijing and can now state as follows:

Some actors representing but the minority on the international scale continue to advocate unilateral approaches to addressing international issues and resort to force; they interfere in the internal affairs of other states, infringing their legitimate rights and interests, and incite contradictions, differences and confrontation, thus hampering the development and progress of mankind, against the opposition from the international community. (47 would like it noted that he used to be an actor on television but his current role as ballroom construction director keeps him too busy to do more than repeat his famous catchphrase, “You’re fired!”.)

The sides share the understanding that democracy is a universal human value, rather than a privilege of a limited number of Silicon Valley billionaires, and that its promotion and protection is a common responsibility of the entire world community.

A nation can choose such forms and methods of implementing democracy that would best suit its particular state, based on its social and political system, its historical background, traditions and unique cultural characteristics. A history of chattel slavery, for example, underpins the proposed redistricting of Georgia to ensure that Black people’s votes only count for 3/5 of white people’s votes.

Certain States' attempts to impose their own “democratic standards“ on other countries, to monopolize the right to assess the level of compliance with democratic criteria, to draw dividing lines based on the grounds of ideology, including by establishing exclusive blocs and alliances of convenience, prove to be nothing but flouting of democracy and go against the spirit and true values of democracy. Such attempts at hegemony pose serious threats to global and regional peace and stability and undermine the stability of the world order.

The sides believe that peace, development and cooperation lie at the core of the modern international system. Development is a key driver in ensuring the prosperity of the nations. It is vital to enhance partnership relations for the sake of global development and make sure that the new stage of global development is defined by balance, harmony and inclusiveness.

The sides will strengthen cooperation within multilateral mechanisms, including the United Nations, and encourage the international community to prioritize development issues in the global macro-policy coordination. They call on the developed countries to leverage implement in good faith their formal commitments on development assistance, access more resources from provide more resources to developing countries, exploit address the uneven development of States, work to capitalize on offset such imbalances within States, and benefit financially from advance global and international development cooperation. (Note: the U.S. team representing Apple, Tesla, Cargill, Blackrock, Boeing, Visa, Cisco, Mastercard, Meta, Goldman Sachs, GE Aerospace, and Blackstone demanded that their unsuccessful draft proposals be included here as strikethrough text . )

The sides reaffirm their strong mutual support for the protection of their core interests, state sovereignty and territorial integrity, and oppose interference by external forces in their internal affairs.

The United States and China stand against attempts by external forces to undermine security and stability in their common adjacent regions, intend to counter interference by outside forces in the internal affairs of sovereign countries under any pretext, oppose color revolutions, and will increase cooperation in the aforementioned areas.

The U.S. side reaffirms its support for the One-China principle, confirms that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China, and opposes any form of independence for Taiwan.

The sides welcome the Joint Statement of the Leaders of the Five Nuclear-Weapons States on Preventing Nuclear War and Avoiding Arms Races and believe that all nuclear-weapons States should abandon the cold war mentality and zero-sum games, reduce the role of nuclear weapons in their national security policies, withdraw nuclear weapons deployed abroad, eliminate the unrestricted development of global anti-ballistic missile defense systems, and take effective steps to reduce the risks to leaders of nuclear wars.

The sides reaffirm that the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons is the cornerstone of the international disarmament and nuclear non-proliferation system, an important part of the post-war international security system, and plays an indispensable role in world peace and development. The international community should promote the balanced implementation of the three pillars of the Treaty and work together to protect the credibility, effectiveness and the universal nature of the instrument. (Note: China rejected 47’s offer to expand Golden Dome to protect China saying, 那永远行不通.)