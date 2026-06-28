Lisa’s Substack

Lisa’s Substack

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Jon Olsen
7h

The very definition of travesty! Time to mobilize the severest satire and ridicule. As I have often said "Satirists of the World Unite! You have Nothing to Lose but Your Cheneys."

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