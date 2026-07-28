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Bill Astore's avatar
Bill Astore
3h

When they can't rebut your arguments, they stoop to name-calling. But mouthpiece of Putin -- really? That's the best they can do? How startlingly unoriginal.

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DEREK HANDS's avatar
DEREK HANDS
3h

The unholy alliance of Israel and Ukraine anchoring the new imperial order

This opinion piece argues that Ukraine and Israel have formed a "tripartite security apparatus" with the US, functioning as a live-fire laboratory, strike force, and weapons laundering mechanism. It claims Ukraine feeds downed drone telemetry to Israeli handlers to recalibrate air defenses, while Israel ships radars and Patriot interceptors to Kyiv. The article alleges Ukrainian drone experts have deployed across the Persian Gulf to advise Arab monarchies against Iranian UAVs. It cites the martyrdom of an Iranian sailor on a Caspian Sea cargo ship as evidence of Kyiv targeting Iranian commercial shipping. Iran warns that Ukraine's auxiliary role to Israel makes its territory a legitimate target.

https://www.tehrantimes.com/news/528629/The-unholy-alliance-of-Israel-and-Ukraine-anchoring-the-new-imperial

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