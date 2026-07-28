In case you thought that Ukraine’s bombing of an Iranian commercial ship in the Caspian Sea was a rogue action, guess who’s meeting today with 47 and Netanyahu at the White House?

It’s been a while since the President of Ukraine canceled elections to stay in office, and since he was invited to the U.S. to meet with the president who has now publicly announced he’ll seek a 3rd term, unconstitutional since FDR did it. People didn’t like it then and I doubt they will like it now. (Zionist cash cow Miriam Adelson excepted.)

It struck me that all three men in suits — or in Zelensky’s case, a sweatshirt — are underwater in approval ratings domestically. That led me to wonder who is the biggest L.O.S.E.R.

Here’s what I found after searching for recent polls:

Of course we know that statistics can lie, but all three of these warmongers have maintained pretty low approval ratings over time.

Here’s an interesting statistic I stumbled on while searching for polls:

So today’s summit appears to be an attempt to marry an unpopular war — against Iran — with a much more popular war, the one against Russia. Not that most people in the U.S. want to send Ukraine more money. But after decades (centuries?) of Russiaphobia, they are operating with very little reality-based information when it comes to the proxy war currently morphing into WW3.

How is pro-Ukraine narrative discipline enforced? Recently I stood for Palestine in Bangor with a Green party member who I’d met at the annual meeting. Michael told me of a recent conversation he had with Democrat Karen Heck, former mayor of Waterville, and Betsy Sweet, former Democratic primary contender in the 2020 electoral challenge to Senator Susan Collins. (As many of you know, I ran in that election as a Green until Maine’s rules forced me to unenroll and run independent if I wanted my name to appear on the ballot.)

Heck and Sweet were grousing about the Dem establishment turning on progressive darling Graham Platner once he was nominated and then credibly accused of date rape. Michael reports he pointed out that there are other parties, like the Green Party. Heck responded by naming me as a well-known Green in our state and added, Lisa Savage is just a mouthpiece for Putin. Michael felt Sweet was in agreement with this assessment.

After laughing I realize that it was oddly satisfying to know that I live rent-free in the heads of these so-called progressive Democrats. It’s been six years, ladies. Or maybe they read my substack?

Honestly, I’d prefer to be called a Xi Jinping mouthpiece but I’ll settle for Putin.

These are the kind of Democrats that have given us 47 as president twice, because they engage in fantasy and narrative control rather than looking at reality and devising strategies to actually win over the electorate. The fantasy that the deeply unpopular VP Kamala Harris could win ignored her stunning lack of support among voters — even before the Gaza genocide, support for which reportedly sank her. Especially with younger voters.

“Pro-Palestine protesters outside Kamala Harris rally in Washington DC” October 30, 2024 Source: Skynews - click on the link to see/hear the video this screenshot came from

In an oligarchy, public support doesn’t count for much. It’s a vestige of our belief that the U.S. is a functioning democracy to think that it does matter. When it will really start to matter is not at the ballot box, but when the angry crowds with pitchforks descend on Washington DC because they’ve paid for so many bombs that they can no longer afford groceries.