One of the benefits of traveling long distances to protest with local activists around Maine is the time spent on the road with fellow travelers. It’s helpful to be able to discuss current events and share resources and analysis with people who don’t view you as the turd in the punchbowl for even bringing it up. (Mutual support for people struggling with families that do not welcome their input is also an offering.)

We had just been discussing the activation of tens of thousands of young men from Morocco who were told that Spain was opening its borders to them, causing them to embark for Ceuta, a Spanish territory on the northern shore of Africa. Reports are that nearly 100 migrants have died in the cruel game played by Zionists to destabilize Spain. It’s Spain’s punishment for refusing use of its air space for the war on Iran, and for its longstanding refusal to cooperate in genociding Gaza.

Woke up this morning to a new Lego video about this. From creator PersiaBoi: