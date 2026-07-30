Why I’m Supporting Troy Jackson

Why am I supporting Troy Jackson even though he’s a Democrat?

Because his voting record over years in the Maine legislature aligns with my values.

And I think he has a shot at beating Susan Collins because he’s also a hell of a storyteller.

From NPR:

In a speech during a run for Congress in 2014, Jackson recalled how his son would hold tightly to his hand on Sunday nights because he didn't want his father to leave. “As if all the strength that he had in that little hand could counter generations of corporate greed that was keeping other young children in the St. John Valley from their parents. It was during those long Sunday nights that would turn into early Monday mornings that I stopped accepting things for the way that they were and started thinking about the way that they should be," he said.

Troy also tweeted on July 9:

Anybody with eyes and a heart knows the Israeli government is committing genocide in Gaza. It has to end, and we as Americans have the power to end it.

When I'm in the U.S. Senate, I’ll never vote in favor of US taxpayer-funded military aid to Israel.

https://x.com/TroyJackson207/status/2075328351175152014

I don’t care about his thick Maine accent , or how he mispronounces Palantir while calling them “a scumbag outfit.”

I love what he says about holding rogue “law enforcement” ICE agents accountable for violating the constitution. About making sure our state remains a welcoming place for all regardless of the color of their skin.

Anecdotally I’m supporting him because a young staffer I’ve known since they were a kid told me recently, “Troy’s the only candidate besides you, Lisa, who’s the same off camera as he is on camera.”

If elected, can he withstand pressure from AIPAC to fall in line with the Zionists who rule over us? Time will tell but I’m willing to be he can.