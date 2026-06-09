From Yalta in Crimea former Mainer Regis Tremblay interviewed me for his show Dateline: News and Conversation. I thought he wanted to know the details of our arrests at the Pentagon and recent court appearance, but it turned out that what he really wanted to know was, What kind of a person does this?! Not sure if you want to know that much about me, personally, but we had a lively conversation on resistance to U.S. imperial wars and here it is:

Subscribing to Regis is free (as is my subtack). In his post today he shared a classic documentary with Australian activist Dr. Helen Caldicott warning us of nuclear annihilation. Just today I saw the results of a poll indicating that nearly half of people in the U.S. expect nuclear war in the next ten years. From which I conclude that resistance to barreling toward WW3 is more urgent than ever.