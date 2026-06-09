Lisa’s Substack

Lisa’s Substack

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Regis Tremblay's avatar
Regis Tremblay
1d

Thank you, Lisa. IMHO, people are more interested in stories about people than events. That's for news reporters. And that's why you go little to no media coverage for your protest and arrests. My interest has always been in people, who they are and why they do what they do. Your story is one of the more inspirational ones.

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Bruce Gagnon's avatar
Bruce Gagnon
1d

Good interesting interview

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