We’re moving rapidly toward a state where all earned income will be derived from service to the military-industrial sector. Funds for such jobs constitute an enormous slice of the federal budget pie, but even $1.5 trillion is seen these days as “not enough” and borrowing continues apace. The national debt funding preparation for and waging of wars of choice has reached $40 trillion.

Someday your kindergartener will work to make those interest payments while trying to keep food on the table.

Junior Achievement USA has put out this handy booklet and engaging video to prepare your kindergartener for wage slavery making nuclear submarines (don’t worry, the “n” word is never used in these materials).

General Dynamics (GD) owns Electric Boat which makes submarines for the Pentagon. GD is on a hiring spree lately as contracts to build the weapons to wage WW3 abound (more debt — who cares?).

And in case you thought this curriculum was about the kind of submarines that are used to safely view the wreck of the Titanic, Junior Achievement is very clear about what type of submarines should be of interest to 5 year olds:

People who write learning outcomes like this should be driven out of education. As a retired teacher I’d advise parents or guardians who encounter this or other dangerous material in their child’s classroom to complain at a school board meeting. You can complain about military recruiters using pubic resources to lure kids into enlisting while they’re still in high school at the same time.

If you’re a teacher? Just throw this garbage in the trash.