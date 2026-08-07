A mourner carries the shrouded body of an infant killed in an overnight Israeli air strike at al-Shifa Hospital, in Gaza City, on 2 August 2026 (Omar al-Qattaa/AFP) Source: Middle East Eye

Finally, some good news in the struggle against Zionists who have killed one child a day since 47’s bogus “ceasefire” went into effect, and are ravaging the West Bank and Lebanon as I write this.

In the U.S., the AIPAC-supported Rep. Haley Stevens, running for the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in Michigan, lost to the Muslim anti-Zionist candidate despite outspending him by 11 to 1.

As reported by Drop Site on twitter:

In a Drop Site and Zeteo sponsored Michigan poll, more than 60% of moderate voters agreed: “If a candidate won’t stand up to AIPAC, they won’t fight for me.”

Another voter gave a different reason:

So AIPAC affiliation is now kryptonite in U.S. elections? Awesome!

Winner of the nomination, Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, said on camera:

AIPAC and Israel are not the same as Judaism and the Jewish people.



I love Judaism and I love the Jewish people.



The most dangerous thing is expanding antisemitism to include criticism of Israel.

In the UK, the Employment Appeal Tribunal ruled that anti-Zionism is a form of free speech that is legally protected — a victory that David Miller, the professor fired by by Bristol University, described as “decisive.”

Universities are besieged by Zionists insisting that academic freedom must give way due to bogus claims that criticizing Israel is antisemitic and that some Jewish students feel afraid when they see keffiyehs or other visible support for Palestine. I would not wish to be a university administrator in these times.

Internally, Zionists are in disarray over their failed war on Iran.

Apparently the guys in charge of getting Iranians to overthrow their government are taking the fall for the ill-conceived and poorly executed war. The decapitation strike on ayatollah Khamenei and his family and the bombing of an elementary school kicked off the present phase of the war, which the U.S. and Israel are losing badly.

Explosive Media creator of Lego videos explained to Max Blumenthal that the martyring of Khamenei made him feel patriotic and motivated to help in the war effort. And veteran Mike Prysner, Executive Director of the Center for Conscience and War, reports that U.S. troops are scrambling to get out of the military after seeing it slaughter scores of schoolchildren in Minab.

Good for them. Here’s the phone number if they need it: