Lisa’s Substack

Lisa’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Margie Lutz's avatar
Margie Lutz
9h

Thank you for sharing this. Let reason prevail!

Reply
Share
Clif Brown's avatar
Clif Brown
7h

The very commendable Gideon Levy wrote that Golda Meir once said, "After the holocaust, Jews can do anything". We see that in Israel where nothing is out of bounds.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lisa Savage · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture