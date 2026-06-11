What is the difference between the image above and the image below?

Not much in terms of intention. Both are using female sex appeal to make weapons appear glamorous and desirable. What else is new?

The differences are mostly ones of style. The vintage pin up girl has a body that doesn’t look starved, because that was the fashion mid 20th century. Zionist actress Gwyneth Paltrow is implausibly thin in her girl boss pantsuit, and nowadays we would assume that her image has been digitally altered.

Paltrow is sporting a look that aging Zionist ladies like Miriam Adelson try to achieve with a mop of bleached platinum hair.

Paltrow is doing so while fist bumping an Anduril Roadrunner drone. Anduril was funded by Peter Theil, author of the now infamous anti-life manifesto “instituting universal military service in the United States [and] committing the nation to an A.I. arms race” according to Medias Touch News.

But, it gets worse. Here’s Paltrow renting out her body and voice to sell $10M penthouse apartments in Tel Aviv built over the corpses of Palestinians slaughtered in al Nakba.

Her let-them-eat rotten-food-while-rats-bite-them whining about her struggles as a rich, pampered celebrity is beyond tone deaf.

How on earth did such a second rate actress win an Academy Award? Well, her godfather is Steven Spielberg.

Her “mentor” was convicted sex offender Harvey Weinstein, head of Miramax the year she won.

Cue the HOLLYWOOD sign being struck by lightning.

With Zionists in control of much of the media, including entertainment media, in the U.S. and beyond, there are still a few principled individuals in the business willing to stand with Palestine at the risk of damaging their careers.

Coghlan is British but rocketed to fame in Netflix series Derry Girls followed by Bridgerton.

Williams is an interesting case since his career rose on the strength of his acting in the ABC medical drama Grey’s Anatomy. A show which never misses a chance to glorify military service, and often invokes the Shoah:

Hasbara had been very, very successful at selling the image of Israel as victim rather than colonial occupier. But since 2023 that image has been slipping fast as the world now views genocide in Gaza, pogroms and land theft in the West Bank, and brutal invasion of Lebanon in real time in evidence shared by eye witnesses i.e. not Zionist shills.

I’m imaging how sexy Paltrow would look if she and her family are incinerated by nuclear WW3, notwithstanding her chumminess with AI tech titans and their dystopian machines. Hollywood has led us to and glorified imperial wars for decades. It’s extremely dangerous, and those who participate deserve to be called on it.