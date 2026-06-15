This is the face of Britain fully occupied by Zionists. “Justice” Jeremy Johnson is the poster child of this travesty of justice because of all his connivances to twist a jury’s decision into 5-8 years in prison for “terrorism” i.e. vandalism at Elbit Systems that aimed to interfere with Israel’s genocide in Gaza.

People younger than me (which is pretty much everybody at this point) are much more scared of the legal consequences of protest actions than I am. It’s a marked contrast to, for instance, the last group of Q-tips I was arrested with, at the Pentagon. (Q-tips is what people in Connecticut are calling the white haired protesters on overpasses, according to my husband’s old school chum.)

Long before the Filton 4 (out of 24)’s sentencing to long prison terms, I was mindful of the fact that my assessment of risk is different from some I take direct action with. Younger people could face a lifetime of economic struggle if they’re kicked out of college or lose their jobs for activism. People of color could face police violence for even nonviolent protest and are quite reasonably scared of what could happen to them out of the public eye. Immigrants are fearful of being kidnapped by ICE if they are too visible in dissenting from U.S. policies. And who wants arrests and convictions on their record? (I do, but only for the right kind of actions.)

It seems fitting that the same week the elongated muskrat became a trillionaire on the backs of U.S. taxpayers, our grandparent system of justice in the U.K. collapsed under the weight of wealthy Zionist ownership of that national government.

Also interesting to me that a flood of violent fantasies about how to respond to the rat was triggered by the trillion $ milestone.

Laura K in her delightful satirical substack Normal Island penned this Onion-esque headline: “Elon Musk set to become the world's first trillionaire to be guillotined.”

Another substack author opined:

Memes abound:

And dark humor at the absurdity of it all.

He should be boycotting Amazon, but you get the point.

Put more bleakly:

Are there still acts of resistance? Of course there are!

Hear them booing and chanting, drowning out the speech at the flagship uni of Silicon Valley about how awesome AI is for the speaker’s bank account.

As our Zionist owned and operated Congress moves toward permanently integrating Israel’s military into the Pentagon, we can subside in fear into our own little bunkers or we can stick our dissenting necks out. I know which one I’m choosing. Because I still can.