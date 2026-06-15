Lisa’s Substack

Lisa’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Regis Tremblay's avatar
Regis Tremblay
9h

Good one Lisa..."How does it become a man to behave towards the American government today? I answer, that he cannot without disgrace be associated with it." Henry David Thoreau c 1860

The same can be said of the UK, and all of Europe!

What pisses me off to no end is the silence of Americans in the face of that fucking, awful creature you dubbed #47. How can they continue to sit idly by in the face of this evil, disgraceful creature?

Reply
Share
1 reply by Lisa Savage
Jordan's avatar
Jordan
9hEdited

Great article as always. This sentencing is disgraceful.

The world would be far better if those sentenced held power instead of people like Keir Starmer, who only care about power and personal careerism. The Starmers, Trumps, and von der Lyens of the world are the true terrorists.

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lisa Savage · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture