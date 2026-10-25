As the Irish activist Fra Hughes disembarked in Istanbul after being tortured in Israeli detention, he said to officials welcoming him: “We have just experienced a small piece of what Palestinian prisoners go through every day. You must do something to end this.”
Today there are 9,000+ Palestinians being tortured in Israeli prisons. Hundreds of them are children.
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What has Hughes been doing besides trying to break the blockade of Gaza? Stay tuned until the end of the interview to hear about his group’s humanitarian relief efforts. (Here’s a Facebook link to Fra’s mutual aid organization, Palestine Aid Ireland.)
What can the rest of us do? His answer is a paraphrase of Irish hunger striker Bobby Sands: There is no job too big or too small and no one too young or too old to play a part in the struggle.
Last words from Hughes:
My politics is anti-imperialist, it’s anti-colonial, it’s anti-capitalist, and it’s anti-fascist. And if you’re any of those things, you must oppose colonization. You must oppose the EU, NATO, North American Five Eyes, military adventurism.
I mean, imperialism is just the military outworkings of capitalism, the globalists and the corporations that want to take the wealth resources from another country. I mean, they want to destroy Russia. They want to Balkanize it. They want to turn it into nine countries because they think every dollar in the bank account of a Russian oligarch should be in the bank account of an American or European oligarch. So it’s all just about greed and theft and avarice and immorality.
And we know about Epstein. We know about the blackmail. We know about the corruption in politics. We know about just the complete morass that western politics is in. So there’s a couple of things.
If you want to see a change in the world, be that change that you want to see.
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“We have just experienced a small piece of what Palestinian prisoners go through every day. You must do something to end this.”
"Today there are 9,000+ Palestinians being tortured in Israeli prisons. Hundreds of them are children."
Israel just wouldn't be Israel otherwise. Oh that Israel wouldn't be, period.
The flotillas remind me of a scene in the movie "Gandhi" where Gandhi is in South Africa in protest burning the pass which the British require be carried. He has a collection of passes others have volunteered to be burned and he proceeds to do so.
As the British soldiers demand he stop, he does not but continues to burn them. He is beaten and he continues to burn them.
While it might seem the flotillas are pointless given the unrestrained and overwhelming power of Israel to stop them, they send a powerful message as did Gandhi's action where he was equally helpless before the British.
Horace Mann, an American educator in the 19th century who started Antioch College in Yellow Springs, Ohio gave a commencement speech there upon his retirement. Concluding it, he said to the assembled graduates, "treasure up in your hearts these my final words: be ashamed to die before you have won some victory for humanity"
Such a victory can often come in appearing to be a defeat at the time it is performed.