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X K's avatar
X K
1d

“We have just experienced a small piece of what Palestinian prisoners go through every day. You must do something to end this.”

"Today there are 9,000+ Palestinians being tortured in Israeli prisons. Hundreds of them are children."

Israel just wouldn't be Israel otherwise. Oh that Israel wouldn't be, period.

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Clif Brown's avatar
Clif Brown
1d

The flotillas remind me of a scene in the movie "Gandhi" where Gandhi is in South Africa in protest burning the pass which the British require be carried. He has a collection of passes others have volunteered to be burned and he proceeds to do so.

As the British soldiers demand he stop, he does not but continues to burn them. He is beaten and he continues to burn them.

While it might seem the flotillas are pointless given the unrestrained and overwhelming power of Israel to stop them, they send a powerful message as did Gandhi's action where he was equally helpless before the British.

Horace Mann, an American educator in the 19th century who started Antioch College in Yellow Springs, Ohio gave a commencement speech there upon his retirement. Concluding it, he said to the assembled graduates, "treasure up in your hearts these my final words: be ashamed to die before you have won some victory for humanity"

Such a victory can often come in appearing to be a defeat at the time it is performed.

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