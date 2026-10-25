As the Irish activist Fra Hughes disembarked in Istanbul after being tortured in Israeli detention, he said to officials welcoming him: “We have just experienced a small piece of what Palestinian prisoners go through every day. You must do something to end this.”

Today there are 9,000+ Palestinians being tortured in Israeli prisons. Hundreds of them are children.

What has Hughes been doing besides trying to break the blockade of Gaza? Stay tuned until the end of the interview to hear about his group’s humanitarian relief efforts. (Here’s a Facebook link to Fra’s mutual aid organization, Palestine Aid Ireland.)

What can the rest of us do? His answer is a paraphrase of Irish hunger striker Bobby Sands: There is no job too big or too small and no one too young or too old to play a part in the struggle.

Last words from Hughes: