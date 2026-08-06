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Clif Brown's avatar
Clif Brown
13h

We prepare for nuclear war knowing that it cannot be fought. Climate change is in progress and our chief executive does all he can to stop alternative energy.

Wilson's cartoons were always good. One I always remember showed a solitary individual standing in a devastated landscape near a single broken and leafless tree. Not a living thing is in sight. The individual is battered and dirty and carries a weapon. He has a sickly grin on his face. The caption is "I won!"

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Jon Olsen's avatar
Jon Olsen
6h

Remembering Nagasaki

by Jon Olsen, Nagasaki Day, 2014

Our faith in government, once based on trust

Has now irrevocably turned to rust.

Oh yes, there are a few whose loyalty to us is true.

But countless others felt the need

To attach themselves to corporate greed.

You think the president calls the shots?

Then it’s you who don’t connect the dots.

The corporate elite, that one percent

Have directed all the laws to be bent

In their favor, against us all,

Who, in their view, should be made to crawl.

Some kids, they now say, are now illegal

And must be chased by a trained beagle.

Yet all of us are really human

Except perhaps for Harry Truman

Who authorized those awful bombs

To fall on old folks, kids, and moms

Who had nothing at all to do with war

Yet paid the price to even the score.

Today as well, his kind survive

To make pesticides that kill the hives

Of our friends the friendly bees

And devastate majestic trees.

I could go on with this tirade

Concerning all the crimes they made:

The false flag events that place the blame

On others, that they wrongly claim

So many times to promote their wars.

Instead, they could have opened doors

To honor, truth, justice, and peace

And from misery deliver true release.

So now it is our turn to find a way

To liberate ourselves and make them pay

For all the devastation they have done.

Shall we count them all, one by one

Shattered economy, wars, and bankrupt folk,

To them it seems some kind of joke.

So now what is it that we must do

To free ourselves from their sticky glue

That binds us to their exploitation

Of us and Nature’s great creation?

I have some answers and so do you.

Together we can see this through,

Taking inspiration from words so true.

Legitimate government for me and you

Is consent of us, the governed,

Whether red, green, white, or blue

Any trust we once had

And to say it is so very sad,

Has all been vaporized like those

Whose lives were taken far away

On that unspeakable and horrid day.

Like the Founding Fathers of before,

It is our turn to discover the core

Of a new way, so precious and bold,

And reject this system cruel and cold.

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