Teach Your Children Well
Nuclear war is hell
Nuclear warfare is again in vogue after decades where the people who actually lived through atomic bombings aged out of public discourse. Yes, there are still a few hibakusha alive but they’re extremely old.
Cold War kids like myself spent our childhoods cowering under desks in case the USSR nuked us. The mushroom shaped cloud turned up in satirical songs and featured in our nightmares. I flinched every time a plane flew over my elementary school playground.
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Who will tell young people that nuclear weapons are not a cool technology that taxpayers should invest in? Maybe Mayor Mamdani will ask the NYC Emergency Management Department to release a new PSA debunking claims that you can survive a 21st century nuclear attack by doing the same b.s. that we were told to do in the 1960’s.
Survivors know that it isn’t the initial attack vaporizing bodies that is the worst part. It’s the radiation sickness that follows with lots of suffering and eventual slow death. Also damage to the DNA meant to give life to a new generation.
Why are we seeing the minimizing and trivializing of nuclear war?
I think the U.S.-Israel war on Iran demonstrates that, without the “big one” in their arsenal, Zionists are unable to vanquish a well-prepared target.
Israel reportedly has 300+ nukes. The U.S. has ramped up spending on nukes, hiding much of it in the Energy Department budget. Headlines normalizing this abound:
Hey isn’t August 6 the anniversary of the first atomic bombing of civilians which took place in Hiroshima, Japan in 1945?
Follow the Global Network Against Weapons & Nuclear Power in Space to keep tabs on the nuclear militarization of outer space, and what to do about it. Follow the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament to chart the course of madness and for tools to speak out before “someone will set the spark off, and we will all be blown away.”
Teach your children well.
Note: I’ve written about Hiroshima, Nagasaki, nuclear war, and my own family’s connection to it on many past August 6th’s. Here is a sampling:
Slouching Toward Nuclear War, Let Us Pause To Consider Hiroshima (August 6, 2017)
Biggest Lie Ever Told By The U.S. Government: The “Necessity” of Hiroshima (August 6, 2016)
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We prepare for nuclear war knowing that it cannot be fought. Climate change is in progress and our chief executive does all he can to stop alternative energy.
Wilson's cartoons were always good. One I always remember showed a solitary individual standing in a devastated landscape near a single broken and leafless tree. Not a living thing is in sight. The individual is battered and dirty and carries a weapon. He has a sickly grin on his face. The caption is "I won!"
Remembering Nagasaki
by Jon Olsen, Nagasaki Day, 2014
Our faith in government, once based on trust
Has now irrevocably turned to rust.
Oh yes, there are a few whose loyalty to us is true.
But countless others felt the need
To attach themselves to corporate greed.
You think the president calls the shots?
Then it’s you who don’t connect the dots.
The corporate elite, that one percent
Have directed all the laws to be bent
In their favor, against us all,
Who, in their view, should be made to crawl.
Some kids, they now say, are now illegal
And must be chased by a trained beagle.
Yet all of us are really human
Except perhaps for Harry Truman
Who authorized those awful bombs
To fall on old folks, kids, and moms
Who had nothing at all to do with war
Yet paid the price to even the score.
Today as well, his kind survive
To make pesticides that kill the hives
Of our friends the friendly bees
And devastate majestic trees.
I could go on with this tirade
Concerning all the crimes they made:
The false flag events that place the blame
On others, that they wrongly claim
So many times to promote their wars.
Instead, they could have opened doors
To honor, truth, justice, and peace
And from misery deliver true release.
So now it is our turn to find a way
To liberate ourselves and make them pay
For all the devastation they have done.
Shall we count them all, one by one
Shattered economy, wars, and bankrupt folk,
To them it seems some kind of joke.
So now what is it that we must do
To free ourselves from their sticky glue
That binds us to their exploitation
Of us and Nature’s great creation?
I have some answers and so do you.
Together we can see this through,
Taking inspiration from words so true.
Legitimate government for me and you
Is consent of us, the governed,
Whether red, green, white, or blue
Any trust we once had
And to say it is so very sad,
Has all been vaporized like those
Whose lives were taken far away
On that unspeakable and horrid day.
Like the Founding Fathers of before,
It is our turn to discover the core
Of a new way, so precious and bold,
And reject this system cruel and cold.