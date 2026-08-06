A cartoon from my husband’s bulletin board, still just as relevant as when the late Gahan Wilson depicted a Hitleresque bomb boss in 1985.

Nuclear warfare is again in vogue after decades where the people who actually lived through atomic bombings aged out of public discourse. Yes, there are still a few hibakusha alive but they’re extremely old.

Cold War kids like myself spent our childhoods cowering under desks in case the USSR nuked us. The mushroom shaped cloud turned up in satirical songs and featured in our nightmares. I flinched every time a plane flew over my elementary school playground.

Who will tell young people that nuclear weapons are not a cool technology that taxpayers should invest in? Maybe Mayor Mamdani will ask the NYC Emergency Management Department to release a new PSA debunking claims that you can survive a 21st century nuclear attack by doing the same b.s. that we were told to do in the 1960’s.

Survivors know that it isn’t the initial attack vaporizing bodies that is the worst part. It’s the radiation sickness that follows with lots of suffering and eventual slow death. Also damage to the DNA meant to give life to a new generation.

Why are we seeing the minimizing and trivializing of nuclear war?

I think the U.S.-Israel war on Iran demonstrates that, without the “big one” in their arsenal, Zionists are unable to vanquish a well-prepared target.

Israel reportedly has 300+ nukes. The U.S. has ramped up spending on nukes, hiding much of it in the Energy Department budget. Headlines normalizing this abound:

NBC News, August 6 , 2026

Hey isn’t August 6 the anniversary of the first atomic bombing of civilians which took place in Hiroshima, Japan in 1945?

Follow the Global Network Against Weapons & Nuclear Power in Space to keep tabs on the nuclear militarization of outer space, and what to do about it. Follow the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament to chart the course of madness and for tools to speak out before “someone will set the spark off, and we will all be blown away.”

Teach your children well.

Note: I’ve written about Hiroshima, Nagasaki, nuclear war, and my own family’s connection to it on many past August 6th’s. Here is a sampling:

No More Hiroshimas! Lisa Savage · August 6, 2025 August 6 is remembered as the horrific anniversary of the first nuclear bomb which was dropped on Hiroshima, Japan. August 9 is remembered as the horrific anniversary of the second nuclear bomb which was dropped on Nagasaki mostly to test a different kind of nuke and to further intimidate the USSR as the Cold War began to take shape. Imperial Japan had … Read full story

Slouching Toward Nuclear War, Let Us Pause To Consider Hiroshima (August 6, 2017)

Biggest Lie Ever Told By The U.S. Government: The “Necessity” of Hiroshima (August 6, 2016)